Scott Boras: Michael Conforto garnering 'strong interest' from 'very good teams'

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto played for the Mets for his entire career thus far. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

According to his agent, Scott Boras, free agent and former New York Mets outfielder, Michael Conforto, could return to a major league field as soon as September.

Conforto, 29, became a free agent after last season but suffered a shoulder injury in January requiring what was believed to be season-ending surgery.

Four teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, have expressed interest in Conforto, Boras said during an appearance on "The Show" podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"Ironically, now that the draft is over, is that there's no compensation associated with signing Michael, and we've got four phone calls this morning," Boras said. "Michael, he has extraordinary healing powers and the doctors are saying as we walk through this, there's potential for him potentially hitting in September certainly and we have to see.....how his rehab goes to fulfill that expectation. But there is very strong interest by some very good teams."

Conforto struggled last season for the Mets, batting .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 125 games.

The Mets drafted Conforto with the No. 10 overall pick out of Oregon State University in the 2014 draft.

Conforto spent seven seasons with the Mets, earning an All-Star nod in 2017. Over 757 games with the Mets, Conforto batted .255/.356/.468 with 132 home runs and 396 RBI.

