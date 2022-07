Dustin Lee Jaramillo passed away on July 13, 2022 in Grants, New Mexico. He was 29 years of age. He was born on June 22, 1993 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attended Grants High School, graduating in 2011. He went on to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango Colorado, an experience Dustin treasured. Mr. Dustin was currently a teacher at Mt. Taylor Elementary, where he cherished all of his students. He enjoyed hanging out with all of his friends and his dog, Bentley. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan. Dustin will always be remembered for his gigantic smile and those big strong hugs. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed.

