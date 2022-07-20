ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

No danger at UPMC Somerset Hospital after report of a possible armed person in building

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
 3 days ago
UPMC Somerset received a report of a possible armed person in the building. Lockdown was immediately placed on the facility.

"There was no threat to patients, employees or visitors," according to a statement from UPMC Somerset.

Hospital officials did not release details on what was seen or heard or by whom to produce the initial lockdown at the facility.

"Standard security precautions were immediately taken at the facility and the campus was temporarily placed on lockdown," according to the hospital's communications officer Sarah Deist in an email.

Although no public notice was issued by 911, an official verified it received a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday and the lockdown did occur. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

