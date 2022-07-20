ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus zoo officials hoping for a first-ever 'artificial' polar bear birth

By Dean Narciso, The Columbus Dispatch
In an effort to protect the species, two female polar bears at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have been artificially inseminated, the zoo announced last week.

If successful, it would mark the first such birth for the species due to artificial insemination, according to the zoo.

The Columbus zoo’s animal health and care teams assisted in the process on twin sister bears, Anana and Aurora, in hopes that they will produce future cubs. The procedure occurred on March 17 at the zoo in Powell, following months of planning.

Unlike in humans, there is no way to tell if a polar bear is pregnant until shortly before it gives birth, which in this case would be expected in November or December.

According to the zoo, the animals received semen from Lee, a male polar bear at the Louisville Zoo, who lived at the Columbus zoo from November 2018 until August 2020. While in Columbus, Lee fathered a male cub, Kulu, with Aurora.

Both sisters, at nearly 16-years-old, are proven breeders and in their prime reproductive years, zoo officials said. Aurora has previously given birth to three litters consisting of four surviving cubs, while her sister has produced one surviving cub.

Artificial insemination offers benefits over natural breeding, including reducing the need to move bears to different facilities to ensure genetic diversity, zoo officials said.

“Zoos play a critical role in advancing research on the reproduction of these species, and how science can be applied to help stabilize wildlife populations," Tom Schmid, zoo president and CEO, said in written remarks.

A team of researchers overseeing the polar bear breeding work is being led by Erin Curry of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Lindner Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW).

The process is a relatively new reproductive technology in polar bears that has been attempted with CREW’s expertise. Among the 14 other attempts in North America — and some 20 other attempts worldwide — none have produced offspring, zoo officials said.

According to the zoo’s care teams, the procedures went as planned. While the results remain unknown for now, the twins have gained weight, indicating they may be pregnant. Mother polar bears must have enough fat reserves on their bodies to produce enough milk for their cubs.

The Columbus zoo in 2016 was the only zoo in North America to welcome polar bear cubs. All of these cubs are now adult bears who live at other zoos throughout the country and will hopefully breed in the future, zoo officials said.

Since 2008, the zoo has contributed more than $250,000 to research benefiting Arctic polar bears .

that the Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the planet, resulting in record losses of sea ice, one of the biggest threats to polar bears.

In 2008, the polar bear became the first species to be listed under the Endangered Species Act as threatened primarily due to climate change. Polar bears are native to the circumpolar north, including Alaska, Canada, Russia, Norway and Denmark. They are the top of the Arctic food chain and primarily eat seals.

Some experts estimate that only 20,000 to 25,000 polar bears are left in their native range and say that if the warming trend continues, two-thirds of those remaining could disappear by 2050.

