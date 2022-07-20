ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Celeb-Favorite Skin Care Products on Amazon

By Kaitlin Clark
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to skin care, we’ve heard a lot and seen even more. Yet, there’s one buzzy skin care brand that we can’t get enough of (and you should believe every bit of the hype): Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics. And to our delight, it launched today on Luxury Stores at Amazon, which means we can get our favorite products faster than ever with Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping.

Dr. Barbara Sturm, a German aesthetics doctor with training in sports medicine, has committed her eponymous skin care to an anti-inflammatory philosophy, along with the good sense that a radiant complexion has just as much to do with what you eat and how you move your body. She’s one of the most in-demand skin magicians with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss singing her praises.

Despite the luxury price point of her products, one thing you’ll notice is that the line is incredibly curated. This quality over quantity attitude is a very adult approach to skincare (who really has time for all those steps anyway).

“Fun fact: I tested out the Hyaluronic Serum for a month and I have never received more compliments on my skin complexion in my life — even a Starbucks barista asked me for my skin care routine!” says Adam Mansuroglu, Director of Commerce at WWD. “It’s pricey, but when you find that missing all-star in your skin care lineup, you know it’s worth it.”

As for me, my eternally parched skin can’t get enough of her Face Cream. Plus, I actually look forward to washing my face at night with her Cleanser, because it breaks down makeup and other impurities easily, without leaving my skin feeling tight, courtesy of the aloe vera-filled and pH balancing formulation.

Don’t just take our word for it — with Amazon’s great return policy, you can give her line a whirl without a worry.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser $70 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream $215 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum $300 Buy Now

#Cosmetics#Luxury Stores#Amazon Prime#German
WWD

WWD

