Greenwood Police release 911 calls made during Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — On Wednesday afternoon, the Greenwood Police Department released audio recordings of the 911 calls that dispatchers took during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

The Johnson County 911 Center was flooded with calls on Sunday evening as shoppers ran for cover.

"Documenting everything, getting names and phone numbers of the people who called," A 911 center dispatcher said. "We were on the phone with them and trying to guide the search crews to them."

The 911 center received 98 calls between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. All rollover calls were handled by the Bartholomew County 911 Center.

"It gives them kind of peace that okay, there's someone on the other end of the phone that's helping me." The dispatcher said.

Editor's Note: The Greenwood Police Department has released 911 calls from the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. The audios can be heard below. Warning, some of these calls may be difficult to hear.