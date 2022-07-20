ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Police release 911 calls made during Greenwood Park Mall shooting

By Rafael Sánchez, Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
GREENWOOD — On Wednesday afternoon, the Greenwood Police Department released audio recordings of the 911 calls that dispatchers took during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

The Johnson County 911 Center was flooded with calls on Sunday evening as shoppers ran for cover.

"Documenting everything, getting names and phone numbers of the people who called," A 911 center dispatcher said. "We were on the phone with them and trying to guide the search crews to them."

The 911 center received 98 calls between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. All rollover calls were handled by the Bartholomew County 911 Center.

"It gives them kind of peace that okay, there's someone on the other end of the phone that's helping me." The dispatcher said.

Editor's Note: The Greenwood Police Department has released 911 calls from the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. The audios can be heard below. Warning, some of these calls may be difficult to hear.

WRTV · 911 calls from Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Comments / 0

 

cbs4indy.com

ISP: 6 injured in motorcycle crash on I-70 during ‘Patriot Freedom Ride’

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured and two more are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-70 that occurred during an organized ride, police said. The accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side, involved a total of four motorcycles and injured six people, Indiana State Police confirmed. Two of those people were “seriously injured”.
First responders share their perspective on Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — Those who responded to the call for help at the Greenwood Park Mall during the active shooter incident are sharing their perspective. "You hope that you respond the right way, your training kicks in, and that you will have the courage to do what it takes. But you don't really know until it happens," said Officer Chris Reed.
Person struck by car in hit-and-run on east side, police says

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Saturday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD responded to a call at South Chester Avenue. This is near Prospect Avenue and Southeastern Avenue. IMPD reported that police are investigating whether this incident was intentional. No...
Westfield police: Indy man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested on vehicle theft charges early Friday morning after a chase with Westfield police, the Westfield Police Department announced. WPD said at about 2:30 a.m., officers received a hit on a vehicle reported stolen out of Indianapolis. The driver of the stolen...
Local News Digital

Greenwood man shot, killed following altercation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man was shot and killed following an altercation in Greenwood on Tuesday. The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) received a report of a person shot outside of 1163 Westminster Court, in the Westminster Apartment complex, just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male laying in the street with a single gunshot wound. The male was identified as 48-year-old Greenwood resident Jason Grider. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
