ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Audit finds gaps in Oregon Department of Corrections cybersecurity

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QIHn_0gml11wm00
FILE – Prison cell bars

The Secretary of State's Office said inmates' personal data could be at risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Corrections could do more to protect against cybersecurity threats, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office said in an audit report released Wednesday.

The Secretary of State’s Office said this is the eighth report in a series of cybersecurity audits it’s conducted and that while the DOC has partially implemented 16 of the 17 Center for Internet Security controls, it could not be sure that all controls were fully in place.

The things the Secretary of State’s Office is concerned about include safeguards in data management, configuration management, vulnerability management and malware defense. The audit also found gaps in training, specifically role-based training, and said this may be the cause for some of the identified deficiencies.

The cybersecurity audits evaluate IT security risks and provide a high-level view of an agency’s current state. Auditors use the Center for Internet Security’s controls, a prioritized list of defensive actions that give a framework for agencies and businesses to improve their cyber defense, as criteria.

The Secretary of State’s Office said there have been cybersecurity breaches at Oregon state agencies in the past and the threat of these attacks puts the data the DOC collects on adults in custody at risk.

If the state IT network is ever compromised, operations in other state agencies could also be impacted.

“The security of Oregon’s information resources should be a top priority of all state agencies,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “My mission as Secretary of State is to build trust between Oregonians and their state government. Agencies and service providers must work together to address the findings outlined in our cybersecurity reports because a lapse in security can quickly erode the public’s trust.”

Fagan’s office said state agencies consistently have gaps in inventory practices. Without strong inventory controls, agencies can’t ensure that all their technology assets are protected and monitored, auditors said.

DOC management agreed with all the recommendations in the audit. The full audit report is available to read online. However, the report states that based on the sensitive nature of its findings, some details have been excluded from the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philomathnews.com

Another Oregon backyard poultry farm infected with bird flu

Another backyard poultry farm in Deschutes County has lost its flock to bird flu. State agricultural officials said the outbreak was confirmed Tuesday, marking the fourth outbreak in Deschutes County. As of Thursday, state and federal agriculture officials have “humanely euthanized” 980 birds, including 40 chickens and ducks in the latest outbreak, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

These 19 Oregon counties should mask up indoors amid COVID surge, CDC says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new community risk level map for Oregon shows residents in 19 counties should consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new community risk levels on Thursday evening, putting 19 counties in the high-risk level, 16 other Oregon counties at medium risk and one county in the state at low risk. The latest risk level assessment comes days after Oregon Health Authority officials warned state residents of a spike in COVID-19 cases as BA.5 becomes the predominant virus strain in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Score

Oregon Just Slashed Parking Mandates. 5 Things That Might Happen Next

On Thursday, Oregon approved the largest rollback to parking mandates in modern US history. The unanimous vote by the state’s land use commission came through an unusual channel: an administrative action, ordered by the governor, that breathed new ambition into the broadly written land use laws that have gradually shaped Oregon for 50 years.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Oregon Gov. Brown asks court to dismiss lawsuit on lack of public defenders

PORTLAND, Ore. — If the state files charges against you but you cannot afford an attorney, it is your constitutional right to have one appointed to you. A lawsuit filed in May is asking the court to dismiss charges against five individuals who continuously had their case rescheduled because the state of Oregon does not have enough public defenders.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan says fentanyl possession amount is too high

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Computer Security#State S Office#Doc
987thebull.com

Oregon Utility Companies File Wildfire Mitigation Plans With State

SALEM, Ore. – Utility companies across have filed their wildlife mitigations plans with the Oregon Public Utility Commission. The plans are mandatory after the passage of Senate Bill 762 in 2021. They call for companies to identify high-risk areas for wildfires and then name actions on how to minimize...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Don't punish all Oregon boaters because of one person

Palmer Kellum: As a river homeowner and lifelong resident, hearing and seeing watercraft users comes with the territory.For over 60 years I've lived on the Willamette River, within three miles of Meldrum Bar. It's the best place in the world to live and, until recently, the best place to be a boater. In the past few years, Oregon's waterways have been inundated with regulations and ordinances. Our lakes and rivers are some of the most over-regulated in the country. Now there's another ordinance up for consideration. An egregious overreach that punishes all personal watercraft users for the actions of one...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
kbnd.com

OHA: St. Charles Among Most Strained Hospitals In Oregon

BEND, OR -- Hospitals in Central and Southern Oregon have been especially hard hit by the latest increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Although, State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger told reporters Wednesday, "Hospitals are stressed across the state, due to patients with COVID-19, as well as other diseases in conjunction with impacts on the workforce from COVID-19 as we are 2.5 years into our battle with this disease."
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon’s gambling problem

Thank you for running the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism’s work on state lotteries and poverty in The Sunday Oregonian (“Lottery retailers disproportionately clustered in lower-income areas,” July 17). While Oregon has one of the most comprehensive problem-gambling programs in the country, our state government has its own gambling problem – an addiction to lottery bond revenues.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

KANSAS (KSNW) – A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to small turtles that can be purchased online, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced this week that salmonella cases in 11 states — Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington — have been linked to the turtles.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents

Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety. The post Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
fox29.com

Watch: Endless sea of crickets overrun Idaho highway

An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
IDAHO STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy