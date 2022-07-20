US Senator Grassley Facing Closest Race In 4 Decades

(Undated) — US Senator Chuck Grassley appears to be facing his closest race in four decades. The latest Iowa Poll shows the Republican holding an eight-point lead over his Democratic challenger Mike Franken, 47-to-39 percent. This is the first time the veteran politician has polled below 50 percent in a head-to-head matchup since 1980. His lead is still substantial four months out from the November election and a Grassley campaign report shows he has four times as much money in the bank as Franken does.