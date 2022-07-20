ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, UT

17 felonies: Man arrested in Utah found with AR-style rifles, flamethrower, swords, meth

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

ORANGEVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man with a $250,000 warrant out for his arrest in California was caught in Utah Sunday, and is now facing a whopping 17 felonies and six misdemeanor charges.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), a search of the suspect’s house turned up multiple AR-style rifles, handguns, a flamethrower, swords, a hunting-style rifle, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, methamphetamine, parts to build AR-style weapons, $29,000 cash, body armor and badges with law enforcement insignia.

Authorities say 60-year-old John Douglas Goodrich had recently moved to Orangeville after having fled California while facing weapons and drug-related charges from November 2021.

The day prior to his arrest, an Emery County Sheriff’s Deputy received information that Goodrich was living at a house in Orangeville.

After being unable to make contact with Goodrich at the home, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant, and on Sunday, seven Patrol Deputies and one Patrol Sergeant from ECSO converged on the house to execute the search warrant and take Goodrich into custody.

(Courtesy of Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

Goodrich, who has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2006, was found by a K-9 Deputy locked in a bathroom in the house. Upon being given commands to surrender, Goodrich did so and was taken into custody without incident.

Two loaded weapons were also located in the bathroom where Goodrich was “attempting to hide,” authorities say.

Goodrich is now facing 17 felony and 6 misdemeanor charges relating to firearms and drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

#Flamethrower#Felonies#New Mexico State Police#Mcdonald#An Emery County Sheriff#Patrol Deputies#Ecso
