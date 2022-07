The Port of Corpus Christi might scrap its plans to seek a desalination plant discharge permit on Harbor Island in favor of moving the effluent through a pipeline offshore before the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Board (TCEQ) rules on the permit, according to a Port Aransas Conservancy official. Conservancy President James King said that although two judges with the […]

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO