The heat wave reaching much of the United States is responsible for multiple deaths in July as temperatures continue reaching record highs in much of the country. In some parts of southern Utah and northern Arizona, heat indices were expected to reach 105, with some areas reaching 110. Some areas in the Northeast will see temperatures in the 100s with heat indices as high as 110, according to the National Weather Service, which says that most of the country will be engulfed in "dangerous" heat.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO