Alan Dershowitz Simply Cannot Stop Talking About Being ‘Blackballed’ on Martha’s Vineyard

Michelle Obama is set to publish a new memoir titled The Light We Carry this fall. The book comes as a follow-up to her 2018 bestseller, Becoming, with the former first lady describing her new work as a “collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?” Obama shared news of the book—due to be published on November 15—in a post to her 50.5 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday. In an accompanying video, she pointed to the challenges of the last few years including the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as having left her feeling “out of balance” and “afraid.” “I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two,” Obama wrote alongside the clip. “But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time. So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO