Politics

Alan Dershowitz Simply Cannot Stop Talking About Being ‘Blackballed’ on Martha’s Vineyard

By Justin Baragona
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Alan Dershowitz wants everyone to know he’s been “blackballed” on Martha’s Vineyard. And the emeritus Harvard law professor apparently will not stop talking about it until all of America has heard his sob story. The longtime attorney and Jeffrey Epstein pal has spent the past...

www.thedailybeast.com

The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Daily Beast

House GOP Twitter Account Deletes Trollish Attack on Republican Jan. 6 Witness

The House Republicans’ official Twitter account posted a direct attack on former Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews that labeled her a “liar” and “pawn” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—and then walked it back. During the early moments of Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing, Matthews testified about former President Donald Trump’s inaction as the Capitol riots raged. “Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the GOP’s account posted, alongside a January 2021 Matthews tweet thanking Trump. Matthews, however, is currently the Republican communications director on the House Climate Crisis Committee, so the House Republicans’ broadside was actually aimed at a current GOP staffer. That tweet, as well as another post claiming all the testimony was “heresy,” was eventually deleted. The account is staffed by the office of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third-ranking House Republican.
Daily Beast

To My MAGA Aunt: You Should Have Watched the Jan. 6 Hearings

Have you been watching the Jan. 6 Committee hearings? I know you still support Donald Trump, and I’m guessing that most Fox News viewers aren’t watching (in no small part because they’ve limited coverage of the hearings). Well, in case you didn’t catch it, you should know the following:
Daily Beast

What to Know About the COVID-19 Pill Joe Biden Just Got

When the country learned on Thursday that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, the White House assured the public that the commander-in-chief was being treated with a course of Paxlovid. The antiviral is manufactured by Pfizer and has been shown, at least during trials against previous strains of...
Daily Beast

Michelle Obama Has Another Book on the Way

Michelle Obama is set to publish a new memoir titled The Light We Carry this fall. The book comes as a follow-up to her 2018 bestseller, Becoming, with the former first lady describing her new work as a “collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?” Obama shared news of the book—due to be published on November 15—in a post to her 50.5 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday. In an accompanying video, she pointed to the challenges of the last few years including the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as having left her feeling “out of balance” and “afraid.” “I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two,” Obama wrote alongside the clip. “But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time. So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”
