Stray has a small collection of Trophies to match its short runtime. Nearly half of the 25 Trophies are either automatically earned by completing story objectives or tied to a situation that’s meant to be surprising. The other Trophies are all task-based, such as asking you to Meow 100 times, die a bunch, or complete side quests. All of Stray’s trophies — even the hidden ones — seem relatively easy to earn and won’t require a lot of grinding.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO