Museums

Part historian, part detective: Musher relishes role as curator of Beth Yeshurun’s Judaica Museum

By JUDY BLUESTEIN LEVIN
jhvonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly two decades, Daniel Musher has curated the Mollie and Louis Kaplan Museum of Judaica History at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. It’s a role that is part historian; part detective. To discover the provenance of a piece of Judaica takes knowledge, curiosity and patience. Under Musher’s keen eye,...

jhvonline.com

