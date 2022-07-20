ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

By TOM DAVIES
 3 days ago
Abortion Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, outlines proposed legislation on abortion and financial relief at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that will be introducing in the upcoming special session. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Leaders of Indiana's Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.

The proposal will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The Indiana proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life.

Republican state Sen. Sue Glick, who is sponsoring the bill, said the proposal would not limit access to emergency contraception known as the morning-after pill or limit doctors from treating miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.

The bill would prohibit abortions from the time an egg is implanted in a woman's uterus.

“Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women,” Glick said. “It’s about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring new happy, healthy babies in the world.”

Planned Parenthood’s Indiana affiliate criticized the bill, saying in a news release that “a complete ban on abortion is on its way to Indiana.”

“Even the bill’s limited exemptions would leave providers risking investigations, and even criminalization, making them exceptions in name only,” said the organization, which operates four abortion clinics in the state.

Ohio's so-called fetal heartbeat law, which bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected — typically in around the sixth week of pregnancy — led the 10-year-old rape victim to go to Indiana to get a medication-induced abortion on June 30, according to the girl's doctor.

Indiana Republicans have pushed through numerous anti-abortion laws over the past decade and the vast majority signed a letter in March supporting a special session to further tighten those laws. But legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb had been tightlipped since the Supreme Court decision over whether they would push for a full abortion ban or allow exceptions.

The proposal unveiled Wednesday faces at least a couple of weeks of debate. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston didn't endorse the bill, saying in a statement that, “Our caucus will take time to review and consider the details of the Senate bill, and continue to listen to thoughts and input from constituents across the state.”

Current Indiana law generally prohibits abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and tightly restricts it after the 13th week. Nearly 99% of abortions in the state last year took place at 13 weeks or earlier, according to a state Health Department report.

Elsewhere Wednesday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and said Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The law bans most abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" is present, though it does include some limited exceptions.

The appeals court also rejected arguments that a “personhood” provision in the law is unconstitutionally vague. The provision grants a fetus the same legal rights that people have after they're born.

In Michigan, meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday vetoed portions of a state budget proposal that would have sent nearly $20 million in state funding to anti-abortion causes, including groups that run "pregnancy resource centers" focused on persuading pregnant women to give birth.

Before Indiana lawmakers announced their proposal, the leader of the state’s most prominent anti-abortion group told reporters that the group would pressure legislators to advance a bill “that affirms the value of all life including unborn children” while not taking questions on whether any exceptions would be acceptable.

Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter said the vast majority of Indiana lawmakers have “campaigned as pro-life, they’ve run multiple election cycles as being pro-life.”

“This is not the time when legislators should be drafting legislation that would appear that Roe versus Wade is still in place,” Fichter said. “Roe is no longer in place. The Roe shield is no longer there.”

The state's debate comes as an Indiana doctor has been at the center of a political fracas after speaking out about the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.

A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, last week with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case that was initially met with skepticism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed sympathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting some abortion access.

Indiana Republicans have passed several laws on social issues in recent years that made headlines. In May, they overrode a veto by Holcomb of a bill that banned transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

That came seven years after Indiana faced a national uproar over a religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence that opponents maintained could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians. The Republican-dominated Legislature quickly made revisions blocking its use as a legal defense for refusing to provide services and preventing the law from overriding local ordinances with LGBTQ protections.

___

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta and AP/Report for America writer Joey Cappelletti in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

Indiana Republicans propose abortion law with exceptions after firestorm over 10-year-old rape victim’s case

Republican lawmakers in Indiana have proposed an abortion ban with certain exceptions amid the ongoing furor over the case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. When lawmakers take up the proposal on Monday, Indiana will become one of the first states to debate tighter abortion laws since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last month.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Kentucky judge extends block on state abortion ban

July 22 (Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday extended a block on the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.
KENTUCKY STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Minnesota Abortion Laws Invalidated Under State Constitution

Minnesota’s constitution protects a fundamental right to choose and to access abortion care, a state court said Monday in an order permanently blocking several key state abortion restrictions. This is the first decision to hold that a state constitution protects abortion rights following the US Supreme Court’s declaration in...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana abortion ban again blocked by judge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Abortion clinics in Louisiana can continue operating while a lawsuit challenging the state’s near total ban on abortions is resolved, a state judge ruled Thursday. The preliminary injunction issued by state district judge Donald Johnson in Baton Rouge is the latest development amid...
LOUISIANA STATE
