PIQUA — A Piqua High School junior is one of 16 Ohio students selected for the Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council. The creation and selection of students for the Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council was recently announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The goal of the council is to help “identify school safety concerns and develop innovative solutions to address them,” according to a press release from Gov. DeWine. Students who were interested in the council had to submit an application which included four 250-word essays and a letter of recommendation from a teacher.

PIQUA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO