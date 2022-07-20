ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: 7,626 more coronavirus cases in Kansas, masks advised in 36 counties

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTRhu_0gmkuq1300

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second week in a row, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has climbed by more than 7,000. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists 36 Kansas counties where people should wear masks when indoors in public.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 7,626 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. In addition, the KDHE is seeing more cases of the COVID-19 BA.4/BA.5 variants — 147 more than last Wednesday. Another 48 Kansans tested positive for the BA.2 stealth variant.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is up 42 over the last week:

  • 200 adults
  • 10 children
  • 25 of the patients are in intensive care

Nine more deaths have been added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 8,966

The number of Kansans vaccinated against the coronavirus is up more than 22,500 in the past seven days:

  • 3,943 people got their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine
  • 3,911 got a second dose
  • 14,734 got a booster dose

Now that young children can get vaccinated, the KDHE is starting to track that number, too. The KDHE says 5,392 children under 5 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 63.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.6% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases

Allen4,295

Anderson2,257

Atchison4,548

Barber1,075

Barton6,736

Bourbon4,768

Brown2,854

Butler19,990

Chase698

Chautauqua876

Cherokee6,517

Cheyenne668

Clark518

Clay2,075

Cloud2,333

Coffey2,520

Comanche452

Cowley10,714

Crawford12,820

Decatur638

Dickinson5,091

Doniphan2,566

Douglas29,540

Edwards574

Elk590

Ellis7,437

Ellsworth2,085

Finney11,824

Ford11,104

Franklin7,318

Geary9,792

Gove831

Graham605

Grant2,325

Gray1,252

Greeley340

Greenwood1,879

Hamilton484

Harper1,707

Harvey10,246

Haskell989

Hodgeman425

Jackson4,109

Jefferson5,100

Jewell828

Johnson160,428

Kearny1,285

Kingman2,074

Kiowa693

Labette6,970

Lane308

Leavenworth21,027

Lincoln642

Linn2,992

Logan880

Lyon10,574

Marion3,472

Marshall2,635

McPherson8,271

Meade1,246

Miami8,414

Mitchell1,499

Montgomery9,808

Morris1,578

Morton640

Nemaha3,389

Neosho5,457

Ness797

Norton2,173

Osage4,174

Osborne846

Ottawa1,256

Pawnee2,278

Phillips1,397

Pottawatomie6,145

Pratt2,014

Rawlins695

Reno19,761

Republic1,384

Rice2,748

Riley14,441

Rooks1,408

Rush831

Russell1,916

Saline14,919

Scott1,358

Sedgwick152,962

Seward7,199

Shawnee52,566

Sheridan801

Sherman1,562

Smith657

Stafford1,193

Stanton442

Stevens1,623

Sumner5,926

Thomas2,591

Trego802

Wallace455

Washington1,450

Wichita550

Wilson2,959

Woodson856

Wyandotte49,774

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 20, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated July 14, 2022

Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks...
KAKE TV

CDC: People in 41 Kansas counties should be wearing masks indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
KSN News

Almost 1 week since the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number started

KANSAS (KSNW) – It’s been almost a week since the 3-digit 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number was added in conjunction with the previously existing suicide prevention hotline, and Kansas has three centers answering those calls statewide. The Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters takes calls from all of Kansas besides Johnson and Sedgwick County. They said […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Ectopic pregnancies not considered abortion, Kansas AG says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment. According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kdhe#Kansans#Countytotal Cases
KSN News

KDHE gives update on blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted the blue-green algae hazard advisory for one Kansas lake, but the warning remains for other lakes in the state. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County was lowered from hazard status to warning status....
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🎥 NW Kan. sites featured in latest Kansas Tourism episode

TOPEKA — Kansas Tourism has released an inspiring promotional video exploring the state’s rich natural history and examining the fossils and rocks that tell the story of an ancient ocean-covered Kansas. "Secret Kansas: Uncovering Our History" is the sixth episode in the “To The Stories” series which explores...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Why is a Kansas constitutional amendment needed?

Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both. Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions. In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Russell ties record high temperature set in 1983

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — High temperatures continue across the state of Kansas, with many places seeing triple-digit temperatures and excessive heat advisories. One of those places is Russell, which saw 106 degrees at 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. That temperature ties a previous record for the Kansas town that was set in 1983.
RUSSELL, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Heat contributing to loss of fish in south-central Kansas

The Honore Adversis Foundation is holding a series of fundraisers to benefit Officer Gumm as he battles meta-static esophageal cancer. The Kansas Lottery officials said while it might be possible, it's not a sure bet. Derby woman raising awareness about firefighter safety following husband’s death. Updated: 9 hours ago.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas feedlot workers charged with cattle theft

LARNED, Kan. (KAKE) - Two men who worked as cowboys at a central Kansas feedlot have been charged with stealing nearly a dozen head of cattle last year. Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett said Wednesday that 24-year-old Axel Elian Gomez-Saldana and 42-year-old Ruben Lopez-Lupercio are each charged with felony theft of property worth between $1,500 and $25,000.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

We’re melting as we banter about the weather in Kansas

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Let’s talk about...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy