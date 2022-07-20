KDHE: 7,626 more coronavirus cases in Kansas, masks advised in 36 counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second week in a row, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has climbed by more than 7,000. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists 36 Kansas counties where people should wear masks when indoors in public.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 7,626 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. In addition, the KDHE is seeing more cases of the COVID-19 BA.4/BA.5 variants — 147 more than last Wednesday. Another 48 Kansans tested positive for the BA.2 stealth variant.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is up 42 over the last week:
- 200 adults
- 10 children
- 25 of the patients are in intensive care
Nine more deaths have been added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 8,966
The number of Kansans vaccinated against the coronavirus is up more than 22,500 in the past seven days:
- 3,943 people got their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine
- 3,911 got a second dose
- 14,734 got a booster dose
Now that young children can get vaccinated, the KDHE is starting to track that number, too. The KDHE says 5,392 children under 5 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 63.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.6% have completed a vaccine series.
CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,295
Anderson2,257
Atchison4,548
Barber1,075
Barton6,736
Bourbon4,768
Brown2,854
Butler19,990
Chase698
Chautauqua876
Cherokee6,517
Cheyenne668
Clark518
Clay2,075
Cloud2,333
Coffey2,520
Comanche452
Cowley10,714
Crawford12,820
Decatur638
Dickinson5,091
Doniphan2,566
Douglas29,540
Edwards574
Elk590
Ellis7,437
Ellsworth2,085
Finney11,824
Ford11,104
Franklin7,318
Geary9,792
Gove831
Graham605
Grant2,325
Gray1,252
Greeley340
Greenwood1,879
Hamilton484
Harper1,707
Harvey10,246
Haskell989
Hodgeman425
Jackson4,109
Jefferson5,100
Jewell828
Johnson160,428
Kearny1,285
Kingman2,074
Kiowa693
Labette6,970
Lane308
Leavenworth21,027
Lincoln642
Linn2,992
Logan880
Lyon10,574
Marion3,472
Marshall2,635
McPherson8,271
Meade1,246
Miami8,414
Mitchell1,499
Montgomery9,808
Morris1,578
Morton640
Nemaha3,389
Neosho5,457
Ness797
Norton2,173
Osage4,174
Osborne846
Ottawa1,256
Pawnee2,278
Phillips1,397
Pottawatomie6,145
Pratt2,014
Rawlins695
Reno19,761
Republic1,384
Rice2,748
Riley14,441
Rooks1,408
Rush831
Russell1,916
Saline14,919
Scott1,358
Sedgwick152,962
Seward7,199
Shawnee52,566
Sheridan801
Sherman1,562
Smith657
Stafford1,193
Stanton442
Stevens1,623
Sumner5,926
Thomas2,591
Trego802
Wallace455
Washington1,450
Wichita550
Wilson2,959
Woodson856
Wyandotte49,774
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 20, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated July 14, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Comments / 2