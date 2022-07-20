ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, MI

Three men indicted Wednesday for January murder in Springfield Township

 3 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three men were indicted Wednesday for the January murder of 27-year-old Gerald Dennis Mayes II. Indictments were handed down for Chicha Harris, Ronald Richardson Jr. and David Evans. All three will face charges of murder and felonious assault. Mayes was shot and killed about...

