Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opens in Parker Square

La Creme Bakery Cafe offers a variety of savory and sweet treats. (Courtesy La Creme Bakery Cafe) La Creme Bakery opened its doors June 23 at 6549 Coit Road, Ste. 118 in Frisco. Its menu includes a range of croissant and breakfast sandwiches, coffee, iced tea, smoothies, frappes, and a variety of desserts including tiramisus, operas, choux pastries, eclairs and napoleons, Executive Chef Azhagarasi Azhagiri said in an email. Both indoor and outdoor seating sections are available. The shop’s products are made from scratch using in-house recipes with locally sourced ingredients that are non-GMO with no preservatives. 469-793-1462. www.lacremebakerycafe.com.
