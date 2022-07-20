Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opens in Parker Square

A new Italian restaurant opened last week in the old Palermo’s Italian Cafe space in the Bartonville Town Center. After 30 years in business, the last 15 in Bartonville, Palermo’s Owner Fay Krasniqi closed the restaurant in March and sold it to her friend and local restaurateur Tim House, who planned to open the space as a new Italian eatery. A farewell reception for Krasniqi will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO