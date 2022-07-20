ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opens in Parker Square

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The original owners of The Table restaurant opened a new restaurant concept this week in Flower Mound. Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opened its doors Tuesday at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Trio’s Italian Bistro now open in Bartonville

A new Italian restaurant opened last week in the old Palermo’s Italian Cafe space in the Bartonville Town Center. After 30 years in business, the last 15 in Bartonville, Palermo’s Owner Fay Krasniqi closed the restaurant in March and sold it to her friend and local restaurateur Tim House, who planned to open the space as a new Italian eatery. A farewell reception for Krasniqi will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
BARTONVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pastry and dessert shop La Creme Bakery Cafe opens its doors in Frisco

La Creme Bakery Cafe offers a variety of savory and sweet treats. (Courtesy La Creme Bakery Cafe) La Creme Bakery opened its doors June 23 at 6549 Coit Road, Ste. 118 in Frisco. Its menu includes a range of croissant and breakfast sandwiches, coffee, iced tea, smoothies, frappes, and a variety of desserts including tiramisus, operas, choux pastries, eclairs and napoleons, Executive Chef Azhagarasi Azhagiri said in an email. Both indoor and outdoor seating sections are available. The shop’s products are made from scratch using in-house recipes with locally sourced ingredients that are non-GMO with no preservatives. 469-793-1462. www.lacremebakerycafe.com.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Di Abruzzo Italian Market

Tucked off of Elm St in Denton you’ll find Di Abruzzo Italian Market which hearkens back to traditional Italian markets you’ll find in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Owned by Lantana resident Jack Santarelli, Di Abruzzo is the manifestation of the love of food that he inherited from his parents and grandparents, who immigrated from the Abruzzo region of Italy in the 1920’s.
DENTON, TX
7 Seafood Places to try Near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
Report says this is the most popular restaurant in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite place to eat in Dallas? With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to justify going to the same place over and over, but humans are creatures of habit and that’s okay. Whether it be Cane Rosso, Chili’s, or...
DALLAS, TX
Al Biernat’s Celebrates 24th Anniversary with July Dinner Special

Al Biernat’s is celebrating its 24th anniversary the whole month of July with $24 off your bill with the purchase of two or more dinner entrées at both Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn locations. This is the perfect opportunity to make a reservation and try some of their updated dinner menu items.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Guitars & Growlers coming to Flower Mound

A new one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer is coming soon to Flower Mound. Guitars & Growlers will open a new location at 400 Flower Mound Road, Suite 160, the town of Flower Mound announced over the weekend. The business has locations in McKinney and Richardson, where they also serve a menu full of “good eats,” including different kinds of sandwiches, charcuterie boards, appetizers and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Asking for $5,200,000! This 10,000 Square Feet Estate in Fort Worth is Truly The Epitome of Luxury Living

The Estate in Fort Worth, a beautiful home has an extraordinary outdoor entertainment with heated pool and waterslide on approximately 1.3 meticulously landscaped acres is now available for sale. This home located at 9517 Bella Terra Dr, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Berkes (Phone: 817-266-1355) at Williams Trew Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village development Bowery Park sold

JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it has closed the sale of Bowery Park in Highland Village to Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Company. JLL marketed the 65,477-square-foot premium suburban shopping center and office property on behalf of the seller, Boulder Peak Capital, which acquired the property last year and re-named it. Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Company acquired Bowery Park, located on 6.17 acres at 2570 Justin Road. Boulder Peak Capital still owns the apartments in the development. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

