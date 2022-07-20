ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Slayer Star and Producer Hype Big Goals for Season 3

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the first two seasons and movie being as successful as they were, the producer and cast behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have opened up about their hopes for the anime's third season now in the works! The Entertainment District arc of the anime was just as well received as...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

WWE's Zelina Vega Takes on Demon Slayer's Inosuke With New Cosplay

While there has never been an official WWE anime, the biggest organization in the world of professional wrestling has had a number of references to the animation medium that arose from Japan. Tag Teams like the New Day have arrived in the ring wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball fame while female superstars such as Sasha Banks wore an outfit patterned from the design of Sailor Moon. Now, Zelina Vega, who is definitely one of WWE's biggest anime fans, has shared some Demon Slayer cosplay of her own.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.
ComicBook

Fans React to X-Men 97's Magneto Twist

Marvel Studios is bringing the mutants back into the fold. Developed under the Marvel Animation division, X-Men '97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This series is a direct sequel as well, as the storylines will continue where the original show left off. Fans got a deeper look at the project during Marvel Animation's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, including some official still images that revealed the team's line-up: Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Jubilee. Joining the ranks will be Cable, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Morph as they battle the Hellfire Club of Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw. In a twist, this iteration of the X-Men will be led by their usual arch-enemy: Magneto.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc Finale Delivers One of the Series Best Tag Team Fights Yet

Dragon Ball Super has reached the finale of its long-running Granolah Arc, and the climax delivered one of the best tag-team fights that we've seen in Dragon Ball so far! There have been a lot of moving pieces to this Granolah Arc, which spread its focus beyond Goku and Vegeta to explore deeper history and connections between new franchise characters Granolah, the evil Heeters, and even side characters like Namekian Monaito. There was also a sharp detour into a side-story of how Goku's father Bardock fought this same fight decades before and discovered a new Saiyan power in the process. So did the Granolah Arc finale pull it all together?
Natsuki Hanae
ComicBook

Pokemon Reveals One of Ash's Biggest Wins Yet

Pokemon Journeys has settled the final battle of the Masters Tournament quarterfinals with the newest episode airing in Japan, and with it had Ash Ketchum winning against his toughest challenger in the series yet! Ash has already faced off against a number of tough challengers for this anime iteration so far while he climbed up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, but there was an excitement to see his next wave of battles as he officially made it to the Masters Tournament and was set to face off against the champions from across the other Pokemon regions introduced in the franchise's past.
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Tricky

Today's Wordle features another interesting word that players should be able to solve without too many problems. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook

John Wick Chapter 4 First Look Revealed

Months after the debut of their first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has released the first official photo from John Wick Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role standing amid a number of candles. The movie, which is part of a two-part planned finale for Reeves' fan-favorite assassin, is set for a release in March, and stars Reeves alongside his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. The image was delivered via text, to fans who had signed up for updates from the studio over the course of the last year or so, after a brief tease sent out via text earlier this week.
ComicBook

Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Michelle Rodriguez Reveals Vin Diesel's Reaction to Her Casting

Following the official premiere of the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the cast and crew for the film made their way to ComicBook.com's official San Diego Comic-Con 2022 studio to talk about the film. While present we asked star Michelle Rodriguez what her Fast & Furious castmate Vin Diesel thought of the news. As fans may recall Diesel has been a long time fan of Dungeons & Dragons, even penning an introduce to the book Thirty Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons back in 2004. So what did he say when he found out that his on-screen pal was going to be in the movie?
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form an Official Title

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku and his other Z-Fighters plenty of transformations over the course of the sequel series, with Goku's Ultra Instinct being one of the most recognizable new forms. With the form giving Goku silver hair at its peak, the Granolah The Survivor Arc saw the Saiyan warrior exploring some new aspects of the transformation as the official website for the Shonen franchise has confirmed the name of Son Goku's latest power-up in his battle against Gas of the Heeters.
Insider

Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in August

Netflix just released the list of titles that are coming to — and leaving — the site next month. New seasons of "Never Have I Ever" and "Locke & Key" will be available to stream in August. But certain titles, including "Titanic" and "GoodFellas," will be removed from...
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Zombies Release Frame Revealed, Will Be TV-MA

After the first season of Marvel's What If...? introduced the world of the apocalypse with its zombie-centric episode, Marvel Studios Animation is going all-in on the concept. An entire Marvel Zombies series is on the way, focusing on the heroes that remain alive trying to take out the former heroes that have turned into members of the undead. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the new series, but the Marvel Studios Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con unfortunately confirmed that the wait will be a little longer than we'd hoped.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Terrifying Alternate Gorr the God Butcher Design Revealed

A name like "Gorr the God Butcher" implies quite an intimidating presence, and while actor Christian Bale delivered a frightening performance as the figure in Thor: Love and Thunder, early concepts for the character included a much more monstrous interpretation of the villain. Concept artist Ken Barthelmey shared some concepts he crafted of the character, which were developed prior to Bale's casting, and showcased a more unsettling visual look at the character. With Gorr being a bit more monstrous in Marvel Comics, these concepts lean a bit more heavily into that design of the character, though they would have likely limited the facial expressions of Bale's performance.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Tickets Are Now on Sale

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters in Japan earlier this summer, giving Shonen fans a story in Japan that focused on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization responsible for the creation of the Androids and Cell. Now, with this new movie set to arrive in theaters in North America on August 18th, Dragon Ball fans can buy their tickets now for the film which will throw some major curveballs at the Z-Fighters and have plenty of new transformations and surprises in tow.
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: The Orville to Debut on Disney+

The Orville is headed to Disney+. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning August 10th. The series will also remain available for streaming on Hulu. The third season of the fan-favorite series debuted on Hulu in June.
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Might Bug Players

Players might stumble a bit with today's puzzle, but a lack of options shouldn't make it too hard to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
