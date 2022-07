The Little Egg Harbor Township Committee’s July 14 meeting was packed with aggravated residents, many of whom spoke during the public comment portion. One major issue shared by residents is the issue of potholes, long overdue to be repaired. Longtime Warren Grove resident Peter Ferwerda was the first to make a complaint, saying he has been complaining for five years about a pothole. As he ages, he would like to be able to get outside with his walker without obstacle.

