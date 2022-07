Ronald S. Dancer, a thoughtful and effective assemblyman from Ocean County for nearly 20 years, has died after a long illness. He was 73. A conservative Republican, Dancer had earned respect and admiration from colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Dancer won a special election to the State Assembly on his third try in 2002 following the death of Melvin Cottrell (R-Jackson).

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO