Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marion County in northern Florida South central Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 722 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Delancy, or 10 miles west of Pomona Park, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Marion and south central Putnam Counties, which includes Welaka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO