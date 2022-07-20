ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania DDAP Discusses Overdose Epidemic And Naloxone Training

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJJFs_0gmkm5lp00
Photo by James Heilman, MD

By Jared Acosta

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), along with state Senator Carolyn Comitta, local officials, and stakeholders, discuss the opioid overdose crisis and how to prevent deaths.

The Pennsylvania DDAP is working to combat the overdose epidemic in the commonwealth by expanding naloxone programs across the state. Pennsylvania DDAP Secretary Steve Ross met with Senator Carolyn Comitta, local officials, and stakeholders to raise awareness of naloxone and its role in preventing overdose deaths.

"As we work to combat the overdose epidemic crisis in the commonwealth, expanding access to naloxone in all regions of Pennsylvania remains a top priority of the Wolf Administration," said Special Assistant to the DDAP Secretary, Steve Ross.

"You never know when you may come across individual suffering from an overdose. I applaud Senator Comitta for bringing this group together today to raise awareness about the importance of naloxone, and training folks on how to use the life-saving medication."

According to DDAP, Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that quickly reverses an opioid overdose. Naloxone is able to restore breathing to the person if their breathing has slowed or even stopped due to the effect of an opioid overdose. People can administer naloxone with or without medical training.

According to DDAP, Pennsylvanians can obtain naloxone by:

  • Watching a training video and receiving naloxone, directly to your home through a state partnership with NEXT Distro.
  • Use the Department of Health Naloxone Standing Order to obtain naloxone at your local pharmacy.

An organization eligible to serve high-risk populations can receive naloxone nasal spray through the Naloxone for First Responders Program (NFRP), by contacting their Centralized Coordinating Entity (CCEs), or through the NFRP request form.

According to DDAP, since November 2017, these CCEs have distributed more than 159,300 kits of NARCAN spray to first responder groups. With a total of 22,085 reported overdose reversals to date. The Chester County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services, the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association (PRLA), the West Chester Business Improvement District, and Good Fellowship Ambulance and EMS Training institute all supported this event for discussion of the overdose epidemic and naloxone training.

"The opioid epidemic is a community-wide problem that requires a community-wide solution," Comitta said. "Naloxone is an important tool to help reverse the effects of an overdose, but for any tool to be effective, we need to know how to safely and properly use it. I want to thank the Department of Drug and Alcohol programs and all our community partners for joining today's event, so our community has the tools it needs to help save a life."

If you or a loved one needs treatment, please call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by a trained professional who will keep everything discreet and confidential.

