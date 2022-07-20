ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Excessive Heat Predicted Over Next Several Days

By HRM Staff
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service predicts increasingly high temperatures from today into next week. Temperatures are forecast to range from the lower 90s today through next week, with heat index values expected to surge to 107 on Thursday. Residents are welcome to visit all Newport News Public Library branches and city community...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Heat Index#Sunglasses#Clothing
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Rosetta Home Healthcare

After serving in the U.S. Army with the First Calvary Division, South Carolina native Valerie Gregg wanted to turn her passion into a business, and last August, she opened Newport News-based Rosetta Home Healthcare. Named after her grandmother, Rosetta Home Healthcare is an in-home based non-skilled and skilled care nursing agency that provides aid to the elderly and individuals in need of intermittent personal care. The skilled nursing services Rosetta provides includes injections, IV drugs, diabetes care, and prescription drugs education. Rosetta also offers homemaker services like housekeeping, cooking, shopping assistance, laundry, and routine household activities. Home Health Aide offerings include bathing, dressing, grooming, meal preparation/serving, and more. As a certified clinical laboratory, Rosetta offers 12 different tests such as blood, glucose, diabetics, and others. This allows patients to have testing completed in their homes without having to wait on results from other laboratories. Last month, Rosetta started its Nurse Aide Educational Program, which is a 12-week course that prepares individuals to be a state certified nursing aide. Additionally, the business serves as a testing site for anyone needing to take a test administered through the Virginia Board of Nursing. Rosetta is looking to add physical therapy, medical social services, and pharmacy services in the future.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
peninsulachronicle.com

Lidl To Close One Of Its Peninsula Stores

NEWPORT NEWS-The Germany-based discount grocery chain Lidl is permanently closing one of its Peninsula locations. Local Lidl fans won’t be happy, but the rumors are true. Known for its “suspiciously low-priced groceries, puzzling prices, and undeniable quality,” Lidl has decided to close one of its stores in Newport News later this summer.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Woodlake Terrace in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Suffolk. Suffolk spokesperson William Franklin says the 911 call came in at 12:44 a.m. Friday and crews responded to the 100 block of Woodlake Terrace, off Nansemond Parkway near Cedar Lake. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
SUFFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia man found safe; alert canceled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe and the Senior Alert has been canceled, according to Virginia State Police. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police are looking for Richard Zajda, 87....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hampton.gov

Downtown Hampton Live: Slapnation

Join us at Mill Point Park for a free show featuring the band Slapnation. This concert is part of downtown Hampton's free concert series Downtown Hampton Live.
WTKR News 3

Norfolk Police warn certain cars may be easier to steal

NORFOLK, Va. - So far this year in Norfolk, more than 750 cars have been stolen, according to police. And now, interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith told the city council this week the department is launching a PSA to warn drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles they may want to consider getting a steering wheel lock as certain models of those cars are easier to hot-wire and steal.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy