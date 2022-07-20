Excessive Heat Predicted Over Next Several Days

After serving in the U.S. Army with the First Calvary Division, South Carolina native Valerie Gregg wanted to turn her passion into a business, and last August, she opened Newport News-based Rosetta Home Healthcare. Named after her grandmother, Rosetta Home Healthcare is an in-home based non-skilled and skilled care nursing agency that provides aid to the elderly and individuals in need of intermittent personal care. The skilled nursing services Rosetta provides includes injections, IV drugs, diabetes care, and prescription drugs education. Rosetta also offers homemaker services like housekeeping, cooking, shopping assistance, laundry, and routine household activities. Home Health Aide offerings include bathing, dressing, grooming, meal preparation/serving, and more. As a certified clinical laboratory, Rosetta offers 12 different tests such as blood, glucose, diabetics, and others. This allows patients to have testing completed in their homes without having to wait on results from other laboratories. Last month, Rosetta started its Nurse Aide Educational Program, which is a 12-week course that prepares individuals to be a state certified nursing aide. Additionally, the business serves as a testing site for anyone needing to take a test administered through the Virginia Board of Nursing. Rosetta is looking to add physical therapy, medical social services, and pharmacy services in the future.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO