Watertown, NY

Whitman on Walls!

By Craig Thornton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Devised by Karin Coonrod in 2020, WoW! is the new hybrid event bringing living poets and film together outdoors. A drive-in movie meets poetry slam. In response to the host of performance cancellations in 2020, Coonrod and Compagnia de’ Colombari turned her original production of “More or...

