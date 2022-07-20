ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

‘It’s a Jersey Thing,’ declares Jason Didner on new album

By JAY LUSTIG
njarts.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Didner, who was represented by two songs in NJArts.net’s 350 Jersey Songs series, continues in that vein with his new album, It’s a Jersey Thing, a compilation of songs from throughout his career including those two (“You Can’t Get There From Here in Jersey,” “Jersey Dinosaurs”) as well as other...

www.njarts.net

njarts.net

Audience members join in at Guitar Bar’s play-along concert in Hoboken (REVIEW, PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Hoboken music store Guitar Bar, led by owner James Mastro, invited a crowd to gather at Sinatra Park for its eighth free play-along concert on July 21. The 98 F heat did not deter a large group of people to turn out, blending their voices and guitar prowess as one and elevating our mood. Indeed, this event showcases the power of music to heal and connect us.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Northern NJ Ice Cream Shops to Try

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. That’s how we feel this summer because there are too many great ice cream parlors to get to across Northern New Jersey. Whether you’re team cup or ice cream cone (ICYIMI, a Hobokenite invented the ice cream cone), there are so many places to get this treat — both with and without toppings. From classic old fashioned, handmade scoops to newer ice cream making methods like rolls, there is something for everyone. Keep reading for a list of the best ice cream shops in Northern NJ.
RESTAURANTS
thepositivecommunity.com

Dave’s 70th Blue & White Birthday Party

Second Anniversary Dinner Celebration The mission of the Interfaith Action Movement (IAM) addresses the spiritual, social, and economic needs of ... By Leslie Nash The pastor and people of Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, NJ hold true to their long history ... Through Launch of Youth-led Movement Counteracting Unhealthy Food...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Entertainment
Hoboken, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Hot Dog Documentary Hits Streaming Services

One All The Way (Website) is a short documentary that premiered last year from Paterson native David Baram and his 08008 Productions company. The film follows hot dog-obsessed friends Harry, Ron and Larry, who regularly go on hot dog crawls to find the best joints in Jersey. Over the course of one day’s search for the world’s greatest Hot Texas Weiner — the style made popular in North Jersey and commonly served “all the way” (mustard, onions, chili) — they discover that Paterson has become one of American’s poorest cities.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best Italian ice, served from a 104-year-old shack, may soon disappear

Katerina and Giovanni. George the Iceman. Lucy Lemons. Not to be confused with the Lemon Ice Lady of Peterstown. Her name was Agnes. Oh, and Frank Sinatra. At Fourth and High in Elizabeth’s Peterstown section, you’ll find a little green shack with a striped awning — green, white and red, the colors of the Italian flag. The couple sitting on lawn chairs outside are the owners, John and Nancy DiCosmo. They live next door. Their first date 50-plus years ago was to a bowling alley, a miniature golf course and then White Castle; Nancy still shudders at the memory of those burgers.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Bruce Springsteen
Yogi Berra
themontclairgirl.com

Romantic Restaurants for Date Night in North Jersey

With such a wide array of restaurants in the area, it can be hard to choose the right one for date night. There are many factors that contribute to a romantic setting — it could be the lighting, the music, the ambiance, the decor, and — of course — the food and drinks. Since there are truly just so many romantic spots in Essex County and beyond, we decided to craft a guide to the must-visit romantic restaurants in the North Jersey area. We already rounded up romantic Montclair area restaurants for you to choose from, but decided we needed something even more comprehensive. Read on to learn about the most romantic North Jersey restaurants for your next date night.
RESTAURANTS
bestofnj.com

New Jersey’s Best Bites: Orchard Park by David Burke

Celebrity Chef David Burke is a world-class chef creating a dining dynasty in New Jersey. One of his latest restaurants is Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick; part of The Chateau Grande Hotel next to the luxurious Park Chateau Estate & Gardens wedding venue. At Orchard Park, Chef Burke serves a unique menu that mixes American muscle and European finesse.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Dine, Dance, & Delight in the Fun at La Festa Italiana 2022

Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City plans to cool down the August heat with a five-day splash of summer fun known as La Festa Italiana 2022. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, and running through Sunday, Aug. 14, from 5 pm-to-1l pm each night, the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church on 6th & Brunswick Streets will be a fun-filled block party of vendors selling a diversity of delicious dishes and dynamic dance bands playing Top-40 hits that promise families and friends fabulous memories to last a lifetime.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

You Have To Try New Jersey’s Best Road Trip Food Stop This Summer

There is little doubt that New Jersey is home to some of the most passionate foodies in the whole nation, so we are ready to take a road trip when necessary to get great food. We also love to add items to our food bucket list. so, when we find out there is a can't-miss food stop in the Garden State, we are ready to pack the car, plan an adventure, and enjoy another great New Jersey food moment.
FOOD & DRINKS
NJ.com

Beat the heat in N.J. at these 13 water parks and splash pads

A version of this story first published in 2018. Yes, there’s a “day” for everything. So you shouldn’t be surprised that Thursday, July 28, is National Water Park Day. The day was founded by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, which has some of the country’s biggest water parks, but was meant to be celebrated by parks both big and small.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Bizarre Party Bus Stopped on NJ Highway as People Ride Rooftop Deck: Cops

Those who saw this bus rolling around New Jersey on Thursday may have thought they had gone back in time -- or were having a trippy daydream. The psychedelic party bus was seen cruising along Route 208 in Fair Lawn, with people hanging out on the makeshift deck built on top of it. The only thing keeping those seen sitting and standing on the deck from falling off was a railing that went around the outside of the structure.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
CBS New York

163 New Jersey state troopers graduate from academy

LINCROFT, N.J. -- New Jersey welcomed its newest state troopers to the force Friday. The 163 troopers -- 156 men and seven women -- received their badges at Brookdale Community College. The 163rd recruit class went through 20 weeks of physical and academic training to get to this day.
POLITICS

