Hot weather pattern continues in Charlotte Wednesday; afternoon showers, storms possible

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday continues the pattern of hot and humid days before storms and excessive heat take over.

Afternoon showers and storms return keeping our summer-like pattern going. These showers will likely linger into the overnight hours before packing more of a punch on Thursday.

We’ll turn things up a notch or two on Thursday as highs go from the low 90s to the mid-90s and a heat index near the triple digits. Storm chances will also plague the day with the potential to pack a punch.

A Slight Risk for severe weather will stretch from Raleigh through the Queen City and into Georgia. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds and the potential for heavy downpours leading to some pooling and ponding on the roadways and low-lying areas.

Showers & storms taper off later Thursday but more heat takes over heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will host the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies and “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits! We’ll have excessive heat through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Warm & Muggy with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 73.

