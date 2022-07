Several years after he first rose to prominence, one NBA player is getting his shot with the defending champions. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that guard Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. The deal is for a standard, non-guaranteed contract, not an Exhibit 10 deal. That is notable because it gives McClung a chance to make the Warriors roster out of training camp, Charania adds.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO