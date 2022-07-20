ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlHPd_0gmjwcpi00
Abortion Georgia FILE - Abortion rights protesters rally near the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on May 14, 2022. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Ben Gray)

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The law, which had been barred from taking effect, bans most abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.

The Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. It also allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade allows the law to take effect. Circuit Court Chief Judge William Pryor wrote that the ruling in that case "makes clear no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them."

The appeals court also rejected arguments that a provision of the law that changes the definition of “natural person” is unconstitutionally vague. The "personhood” provision gives a fetus the same legal rights as people have after birth.

Normally, the ruling wouldn’t take effect for weeks. But the court issued a second order Wednesday allowing the law to take effect immediately.

The National Abortion Federation listed 10 clinics that were providing surgical abortions in Georgia before the ruling. At least one clinic in Savannah had already closed following the Supreme Court ruling.

Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, which sued to challenge the law on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and an advocacy group, said the organization “will continue to fight for abortion rights for the women of Georgia with all of the tools at our disposal.”

The ruling promises to intensify partisan fault lines in Georgia’s high-profile midterm elections for governor and U.S. Senate.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act, or LIFE Act, in 2019. He has avoided saying whether he favors further restrictions, although he at one time staked out an absolutist position that wouldn't have provided exceptions for rape or incest.

As he looks toward the general election in November against Democrat Stacey Abrams, Kemp has emphasized what his staffers characterize as a broader “life” agenda, noting his support for extending the Medicaid health insurance program to cover poor mothers for a full year after birth. Kemp staffers also question the feasibility of passing a more restrictive law, noting the current law passed by only one vote.

“Since taking office in 2019, our family has committed to serving Georgia in a way that cherishes and values each and every human being, and today’s decision by the 11th Circuit affirms our promise to protect life at all stages,” Kemp said Wednesday.

Abrams said “women are now second-class citizens” and promised to fight to repeal the law if elected. With a legislature even she acknowledges is likely to remain in Republican hands, that could be difficult.

“Today, Kemp achieved his goal: to endanger women, strip away our right to choose, and deny our ability to determine what is best for our bodies,” Abrams said. “In a state where pregnancy is too often fatal, he is proud of denying women the right to make medical decisions for themselves.”

In the Senate contest, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have for weeks highlighted their differences on abortion.

Campaigning Wednesday ahead of the 11th Circuit ruling, Walker said it’s “a problem” that there’s no national ban, and he’s said previously that “there’s no exception in my mind” that should allow women to terminate pregnancies resulting from rape or incest or those that threaten a woman’s life or health. Still, Walker stopped short of saying he’d vote for a ban in a Republican-controlled Congress.

Warnock, who calls himself a “pro-choice pastor,” said on Twitter that the 11th Circuit decision “allows (Georgia) politicians to take away women’s ability to make their own health care decisions. I will never stop fighting to restore the rights of women to determine and access their own care.”

Throughout the 16-page opinion, Pryor used the term “abortionist” to refer to those who challenged the law. His predecessor as 11th Circuit chief judge, now-Senior Judge Ed Carnes, noted in a 2018 opinion in an Alabama abortion case that some find the term pejorative. He also noted some consider the terms “physicians” and “doctors” inappropriate for people who perform abortions. As a result, he chose to “take a middle course and use the term ‘practitioner,’ except where one of the other terms appears in a quotation,” he wrote.

The term appeared three times in Alito’s majority opinion overturning Roe.

____

Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Athens, Georgia, and Mark Sherman in Washington contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Circuit Court
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Kentucky judge extends block on state abortion ban

July 22 (Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday extended a block on the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy