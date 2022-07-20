ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States with the highest stroke death rate

By Stacker
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

An estimated 222,682,315 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Illinois, 68.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average. Though Illinois is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead

Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines. Authorities said the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, was found dead Friday in a wooded area of the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Department of Public Safety’s division of criminal investigation, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the motive for the attack was still unknown.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
The Associated Press

US women win relays in upset, while men flounder again

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team. Andre De Grasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate’s hand. The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes 2022 schedule breakdown: Nebraska

Here it is, the last game of the season! Hopefully, Iowa is standing at an 11-0 record with upsets over Ohio State and Michigan and the Cornhuskers represent their last stop before the Big Ten Championship… and then the national championship. Whether or not this is indeed the reality (we can certainly hope), Nebraska is a heck of a game to end the season on. The Cornhuskers are an extremely interesting team with how they are portrayed in the media. Many have called Nebraska the greatest three-win team in college football history and suggesting that they were much better than their...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin, Nevada join list of Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 home sellouts

It’s now looking like just a matter of time before the entirety of Iowa’s 2022 home slate turns into sellouts. Two more home dates inside Kinnick Stadium were added to the list of preseason sellouts for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The official Iowa football account announced on Friday that both the Wisconsin and Nevada home games were officially sellouts. Iowa welcomes in Nevada on Sept. 17 for a night game during the Hawkeyes’ “Gold Game & Family Weekend.” The final nonconference tilt of 2022 for the Hawkeyes is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network. There's nothing like a...
IOWA CITY, IA

