Do you know this person? Pearland police seeking public's assist

THE ATTACHED VIDEO INCLUDES SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE FIGHT, SHOOTING, OFFICER ENCOUNTER, AND 911 CALL. On June 24, 2022, Christopher Hanna was at Lloyd’s Bar located at 111 North Avenue A in Humble. Security camera video from the bar shows it closing as patrons and employees leave. Hanna is leaning against the wall in what appears to be texting. Several patrons and employees leave the premises. At about 2:30 am two motorcycles pull into the parking lot and then go out of camera range for a 25-seconds as they go to the back parking lot, They then come back into view and as the first bike parks, you can see Hanna approach the rider with an object in his hand even before the rider gets off his motorcycle. It appears words are exchanged and the rider dismounts the motorcycle and moves toward Hanna in an aggressive manner. The rider then produces a chain as they once again go off camera. As the second rider parks his motorcycle he quickly gets off of it and moves in the direction where Hanna and the first rider go out of camera view. Eighteen seconds later both riders move toward their motorcycles and Hanna follows behind, now with a chain in his hand. He throws it at the riders and backs up. One of the riders then retrieves the chain and both get on their motorcycles and start to leave. Hanna now comes back into view with a pistol hand-drawn and points it at the riders as they leave. Multiple muzzle flashes can be seen as he quickly advances on them firing within 20 feet of them. Both riders leave. In the parking lot is a vehicle that had been parked with the lights on. Inside was a female driver who had never exited her vehicle. As soon as the riders leave Hanna points his gun at the back of her car and approaches it. He then walks to the side of the vehicle with the weapon drawn. He then walks out of camera view. About 45-seconds later he comes back into view on his cell phone and within two minutes the first Humble Police patrol unit arrives at the scene. The officer, identified as Officer Cox, approaches him, pats him down, and then speaks with him. He walks the scene with Officer Cox and appears to be describing his actions. Cox then has him sit down close to the building as he goes to the vehicle that Hanna had approached with the gun and speaks with the female. Cox then goes back to Hanna. With Hanna still sitting you can see Cox remove his handcuffs. There is a verbal altercation in which from the angle of the security camera it appears Officer Cox sucker punches Hanna. Hanna goes to the ground hard and with cuffs, in hand, Officer Cox attempts to hold him down as Hanna continues to resist. With the help of another officer, he is finally detained. After slowing the video you can see Officer Cox using both hands to push him in the area of the collar bone with cuffs still in hand. Hanna goes down as Cox holds his head to the ground and attempts to get his arm behind him. Hanna continues to resist. Another officer then arrives to assist. He continues to resist when they get Hanna to his feet. He was then placed in the patrol car. He was booked into the Humble jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was then transferred to the Harris County Jail.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO