ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Do you know this person? Pearland police seeking public's assist

pearland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know this person? Pearland police seeking public's assistance. On July 15th of 2022, an unknown male committed a burglary of a motor vehicle in the...

www.pearland.com

Comments / 4

queen of sarcasm
3d ago

I’m no security officer or detective or anything, but doesn’t someone entering a store dressed in a hoodie in a 100 degree day raise a red flag???????????

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HIRES ATTORNEY AFTER ACCUSING HUMBLE OFFICER OF EXCESSIVE FORCE AND SERIOUS INJURY-VIDEO TELLS DIFFERENT STORY

THE ATTACHED VIDEO INCLUDES SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE FIGHT, SHOOTING, OFFICER ENCOUNTER, AND 911 CALL. On June 24, 2022, Christopher Hanna was at Lloyd’s Bar located at 111 North Avenue A in Humble. Security camera video from the bar shows it closing as patrons and employees leave. Hanna is leaning against the wall in what appears to be texting. Several patrons and employees leave the premises. At about 2:30 am two motorcycles pull into the parking lot and then go out of camera range for a 25-seconds as they go to the back parking lot, They then come back into view and as the first bike parks, you can see Hanna approach the rider with an object in his hand even before the rider gets off his motorcycle. It appears words are exchanged and the rider dismounts the motorcycle and moves toward Hanna in an aggressive manner. The rider then produces a chain as they once again go off camera. As the second rider parks his motorcycle he quickly gets off of it and moves in the direction where Hanna and the first rider go out of camera view. Eighteen seconds later both riders move toward their motorcycles and Hanna follows behind, now with a chain in his hand. He throws it at the riders and backs up. One of the riders then retrieves the chain and both get on their motorcycles and start to leave. Hanna now comes back into view with a pistol hand-drawn and points it at the riders as they leave. Multiple muzzle flashes can be seen as he quickly advances on them firing within 20 feet of them. Both riders leave. In the parking lot is a vehicle that had been parked with the lights on. Inside was a female driver who had never exited her vehicle. As soon as the riders leave Hanna points his gun at the back of her car and approaches it. He then walks to the side of the vehicle with the weapon drawn. He then walks out of camera view. About 45-seconds later he comes back into view on his cell phone and within two minutes the first Humble Police patrol unit arrives at the scene. The officer, identified as Officer Cox, approaches him, pats him down, and then speaks with him. He walks the scene with Officer Cox and appears to be describing his actions. Cox then has him sit down close to the building as he goes to the vehicle that Hanna had approached with the gun and speaks with the female. Cox then goes back to Hanna. With Hanna still sitting you can see Cox remove his handcuffs. There is a verbal altercation in which from the angle of the security camera it appears Officer Cox sucker punches Hanna. Hanna goes to the ground hard and with cuffs, in hand, Officer Cox attempts to hold him down as Hanna continues to resist. With the help of another officer, he is finally detained. After slowing the video you can see Officer Cox using both hands to push him in the area of the collar bone with cuffs still in hand. Hanna goes down as Cox holds his head to the ground and attempts to get his arm behind him. Hanna continues to resist. Another officer then arrives to assist. He continues to resist when they get Hanna to his feet. He was then placed in the patrol car. He was booked into the Humble jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was then transferred to the Harris County Jail.
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brazoria County, TX
Pearland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brazoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
pearland.com

Pearland Police Department Teen Citizens Police Academy

Pearland Police Department Teen Citizens Police Academy. Pearland Police Department Teen Citizens Police Academy is back! The Pearland Police Department as a department had the honor of teaching, building and fostering relationships with these cool teens. They learned about crisis negotiations, First Aid/CPR, Drone/ SWAT operations, CSI (Crime Scene Investigations), dispatch, and K9. After a week of learning about different divisions within their Police Department class #9 graduated on July 21, 2022.
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Tow truck drivers upset about Harris County contract

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Nearly two dozen tow truck drivers from Harris County showed up to Commissioner's Court complaining about Autroreturn - a company based out of San Francisco that manages towing jobs with local law enforcement. Through the Autoreturn app, an officer on the scene of a crash can...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Credit Card#Chevrolet#Pearland Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER

On July 20, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 28000 block of Tomball Parkway. The driver was identified as Stephine Gunter. Further investigation revealed that she had an open Felony Warrant for Impersonating a Police Officer out of...
TOMBALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PCT 4 PURSUIT

Harris County Pct 4 is in pursuit of a male and female on Adobe Rose at Will Clayton and Wilson Road. He has just gone offroad along the bayou off Adobe Rose.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy