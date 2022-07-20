ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

At Home with Merle Burleigh – July 20, 2022

By City of West Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at the weather map and seeing almost every state is red, denoting hot temperatures, it only seems appropriate that Air Conditioning Appreciation Days continue through Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Some like Texas are deep red meaning Really Hot. My daughter Laura says she does not remember a summer like...

WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning until 11:15AM CDT – portions of Will/DuPage CO…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still occuring with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Ribbon cutting marks launch of Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command

The newly formed Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command will host a ribbon cutting July 28 to formally mark the launch of the organization. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command was created through the merger of The Salvation Army of Lake County and The Salvation Army of Porter County, which was announced in late June and became effective July 1. The merged group will be led by Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez.
INDIANA STATE
959theriver.com

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to the DuPage County Fair

Listen to Mackay in the Morning all week at 8:35 for your chance to win a four pack to the Dupage County Fair!. July 29-31, The DuPage County Fair is the place for family fun. One of Wheaton’s highlighted community events. Join Leslie Harris this Friday July 29th at the DuPage County Fair LIVE from 5 to 7pm for all the fun!
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: IDOT worker murdered; suspect in custody; expensive Cubs games

The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker who was believed to be killed in a crash is now charged with murder. The Jackson County State’s Attorney says 41-year-old Alexis Stallman is charged in the stabbing death of Edward Stallman. He was found unresponsive in his vehicle in a construction zone in Murphysboro July 20. Officials say the incident turned into a suspected homicide based on Stallman’s injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong T-Storm until 10:45AM CDT – portions Kane and Kendall CO…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kendall and southern Kane Counties through 1045 AM CDT... At 1001 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boulder Hill, or over Oswego, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Big Rock, Kaneville, Millbrook, Bristol and Little Rock. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 106 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Concerns over Joliet apartment complex leads mayor to come up with creative community solution

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Tensions over an apartment building in southwest suburban Joliet.That's because it houses several sex offenders. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports the city's mayor is taking a unique approach to make them move out of the neighborhood."Your first instinct is to protect your family." John Sheridan, president of the Cunningham Neighborhood Association says six out of town sexual predators have been living in a home in the neighborhood since March of this year. Neighbors were unaware. "Somebody found out the house was sold and there's sexual predators living here. Nobody notified anybody and that's the alarming part, Sheridan...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Riding along with Illinois State Police to witness how they use License Plate Readers to bust lawbreakers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summertime in Chicago is electric – festivals, fireworks, the lakeside breeze providing a sweet escape from the steamy pavement. But beneath it all runs a current of crime, and law enforcement is working hard every day to zap that crime out. One means of fighting that crime that you have likely heard about is LPRs - or license plate readers. Recently, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza rode along for a shift with Illinois State Police to see those LPRs in action. Armed with bulletproof vests and some camera equipment, Franza suited up and got in...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Very Popular West Coast Taco and Margarita Joint is Coming to Illinois

Mind-blowing smoked meat tacos and 'decadent' margaritas are about to change your life. California's hottest Baja-style taco joint is soon to become a new favorite. It's been a bit since I've been this excited about the opening of a chain restaurant. Everything I've read and everything I've seen about this new taco and margarita spot is outstanding.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

This Popular Shopping Mall Named One Of The Best In Illinois

If you love shopping and always looking for the perfect shopping center to spend all your money, I think I found the place for you. One of my most toxic traits is impulse buying. It's not that I purposely do it, but it just sort of happens when I'm at any store. If you brought me to a mall, don't think I'd leave that building empty-handed. I'd have bags on top of bags full of clothes I really don't have room for in my closet!!!
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning in effect until 6:45AM for Cook, Will counties

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 624 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gary to Beecher to 6 miles northwest of Limestone, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, South Shore, Roseland, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort and Steger. This includes... Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, and Will County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 325 and 355, and near mile marker 358. I-80 between mile markers 148 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 63 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 63 and 74. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Chicago Man Charged In Will County After Stabbing at Health Club

A Chicago man is facing attempted murder and other charges in a stabbing at a Naperville health club last month. Allen White was arrested this past weekend and remains in custody in Will County. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the chest with a screwdriver at the health club on South Route 59 June 5th. The attack happened after the victim confronted a man who was going through his personal belongings in the locker room.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Village of Montgomery Police National Night Out

In conjunction with the local fire departments that service Montgomery residents, the Village of Montgomery Police Department will be visiting seven locations, throughout the community, and encourages citizens to visit the stop closest to their neighborhood, August 2nd, to join officers, view police cars and fire trucks, enjoy food, participate in activities and giveaways.
MONTGOMERY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front. A car crashed through the front window of CosmoProf at 9109 W. 151st Street in Orland Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 11:45 AM. Orland Park police reported that no one was injured. Here are photos from the accident which damaged the...
ORLAND PARK, IL

