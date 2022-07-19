Viva, Las Vegas

Before there were three television networks, before Ocean’s 11 and long before the internet, there was the Las Vegas News Bureau. Founded in 1947 as a component of the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, the News Bureau has two jobs: to assist the LVCVA in marketing this city as a destination and to serve as a resource for national and international news organizations in reporting on Vegas. It does this mostly through photography, and over the past 75 years, the News Bureau has captured the sights of this city like no one else. To commemorate the anniversary, it’s opening up a one-of-a-kind photo archive (lvcva.com/who-we-are/75th-anniversary-gallery).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO