>County Wildlife Center Urges People To Remove Traps for Spotted Lanternfly. (Manor Township, PA) - The Lancaster County wildlife rehabilitation center is urging people not to use a popular kind of trap for spotted lanternflies anymore. Many people had been putting screens around tape used to trap the invasive bugs. But officials at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center say you should remove the screens or the tape itself, because some animals are getting stuck in them. They also say the lanternflies are at the jumping stage and the tape isn't useful anymore.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO