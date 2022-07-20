Radio X branding

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I do wish Radio X would undate their jingle package, it hasn't changed since launch. Capital and Heart have all had refreses so RX is due. They could be quite clever and get a band to create jungles based on a sonic each month or quarter to keep the sound fresh...

Sanditon stars address how Theo James' season 2 absence is handled

Sanditon spoilers follow. Sanditon stars Kris Marshall and Alex Vlahos have weighed in on Theo James' departure from the period drama. In March, viewers were shocked to learn how the series dealt with James' absence. The actor played Sidney Parker in season one, but was written off the series after quitting in May 2021.
Why everyone quit Midsomer Murders

Based on the novels by Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders centres around the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby, and later his successor and cousin John Barnaby, to solve a series of murders that take place in the fictional county of Midsomer. The ITV detective drama has been a British...
Marvel's Charlie Cox to play Daredevil in new Spider-Man series

Daredevil star Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the new Spider-Man animated series Freshman Year, Marvel Studios announced at 2022's San Diego Comic Con on Friday (July 22). He will be voicing Daredevil on the show. Marvel returned to the convention after three long...
Chris Moyles
Sunday with Sean Paul: ‘I hitch a ride or pay a canoe guy to take me to Lime Cay’

Sunday breakfast? Normally I sleep in, so I’m not a big breakfast dude. I might have some dim sum mid-morning as a family thing, or maybe some fruit. Next? We’ll laze around until around noon, then my wife takes the kids to visit her parents, so the rest of the Sunday is just me. It’s a good deal. I’ll chill out, listen back to some music, take time to connect with my mum.
Alicia Vikander gives disappointing Tomb Raider 2 update

Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider wasn't a knockout with critics or cinemagoers, but it did well-enough for a sequel to be greenlit. However, the sequel has faced more troubles than Lara Croft on a globe-trotting adventure, from draft rewrites, an indefinite delay due to COVID closing cinemas, and Lovecraft Country writer Misha Green coming aboard to retool things, but it looked like it was going ahead nicely.
Nonstop network

What has happened to these channels they use to be on dab and very popular and the best for dance and 90s music, they then went online only and now the channels seem to never work or get updated constant crashing sad to see. I wish they would bring back...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 confirms Borat 2 star's surprise role

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has revealed Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova's surprise MCU role in the threequel. During tonight's (July 23) Marvel Studios panel where the lucky few in attendance got to see an exclusive trailer, it was confirmed that Bakalova would play Cosmo the Space Dog, who was previously spotted in the Collector's museum in the first movie.
Will Neighbours be unrested anytime as was suggested by Freemantle ?

The Neighbour team assured fans that the show "HAD" to be rested , this does not imply finishing forever. Therefore does anyone think it will be back in some way or another e.g. a spin off, online series, new name ? I'd love it to be brought back / given a reprieve . Going to miss it terribly.
🎇Emmerdale Friday 22 July 2022 Where are Mandy's tips? 🎇

Mandy Dingle smells a rat in the salon. It's probably Sandra. 🐀. Gabby is furious with Amelia for what she's done and rues the day she hired the teen to babysit for her. Is Thomas about to get taken from Gabby and placed in care?. At the Hide, Jai bristles...
Jade Goodys Legacy...

It looks like her eldest son will be joining Eastenders as a regular character. Jades racism row with Shilpa Shetty has resurfaced to members attention again. Over a decade later, what do you think of the incident and her legacy that followed (and saved lives?) It was more about class...
Urgent - free ticket offer to Burn the Floor tonight (due to Covid)

I saw Burn the Floor in Shrewsbury with many of the Strictly alumni performing last week and enjoyed it so much that I bought another ticket for the show in Birmingham (tonight 22 July). Unfortunately I have tested positive and feel it rather irresponsible to go, even though it seems technically legal to do so.
Re-watching Spyfall Parts 1 and 2

I re-watched Spyfall with my wife on Tuesday. It was my wife's first time seeing it and my second time seeing it. I really like the first episode which was fun and very well produced. (I love the "Worst Uber Ever!" line.) The second episode, however, really let the story down. I couldn't put my finger on it the first time I watched it, but it clicked with me when I watched it this time.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's new movie is finally available to watch in the UK

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews' latest film Rumble is now available to watch in the UK on Paramount +. Crews stars as Tentacular in the animated sports comedy film, which sees monsters compete in a wrestling tournament, with each city having its own monster wrestler. The film's official synopsis reads:...
Media Spotlight on LI

It won’t have escaped your notice that the media are all over Love Island this year. Nothing new, but I’ve detected that quite a few of the people commenting in radio phone-ins, etc. are head teachers, charity directors and similar ‘experts’. Besides the obvious reasons, I’m...
ED: Where are Debbie, Jack, Nate, Frankie & Aaron?

Surely Faith would want to see her two absent great grandchildren? Have any of the three absent grandchildren even phoned to ask how she is?. The show is just really odd at the moment, it feels as if they decide that they are working with these 15 actors this month, and sod the rest. I find it odd that they don't throw in a few one sided conversations, someone on the phone with Debbie, or passing a message from Debbie to Faith etc. Its like they completely forget people. We just don't see or hear from characters for weeks at a time. Aaron as well, as you say. Unlike the usual Dingle tradition, he hasn't fled the country to avoid the law, so why wouldn't he be mentioned in the Faith is dying storyline? Are we to believe that its so important that he got away from the village because he couldn't handle it that he would show no concern over Faith? I know they aren't going to bring him back, but they just vanish and are forgotten about.
Freddie Slater return spoilers

So there are already cast pic leaks of his return where he is in attendance of a wedding which I'm guessing is Kat and Phils wedding? No sign of anyone else returning in attendance just yet but it's interesting that they have him next to Billy in the pictures. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19296981/bobby-brazier-filming-on-eastenders/
Game of Thrones creator responds to show's biggest criticism

Game of Thrones may have ruled the world, but it received its fair share of criticisms along the way, from characters teleporting all over the place, forgetting about Gendry, all of season 8, and its treatment of women. While a lot of that is down to what the TV showrunners...
John Wick 4 trailer reveals first look at Bill Skarsgård's mystery role

John Wick newcomer Bill Skarsgård is on violent form in the fourth movie's first trailer. He goes by the name Marquis, and although we know next to nothing about this mysterious character, it's suggested that the unstoppable super assassin John (reprised by Keanu Reeves) must strike some sort of deal with him.
