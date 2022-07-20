Radio X branding

Surely Faith would want to see her two absent great grandchildren? Have any of the three absent grandchildren even phoned to ask how she is?. The show is just really odd at the moment, it feels as if they decide that they are working with these 15 actors this month, and sod the rest. I find it odd that they don't throw in a few one sided conversations, someone on the phone with Debbie, or passing a message from Debbie to Faith etc. Its like they completely forget people. We just don't see or hear from characters for weeks at a time. Aaron as well, as you say. Unlike the usual Dingle tradition, he hasn't fled the country to avoid the law, so why wouldn't he be mentioned in the Faith is dying storyline? Are we to believe that its so important that he got away from the village because he couldn't handle it that he would show no concern over Faith? I know they aren't going to bring him back, but they just vanish and are forgotten about.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO