37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos]

By Weso
 3 days ago

The 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards was one for the books. All of our favorite celebrities came out such as Erica Campbell, Brian Courtney Wilson , Marvin Sapp , & more. Praise 102.5 won the “Major Market of the year” award.

The 37th annual Stellars was hosted by our very own Jekalyn Carr. It is safe to say this was the greatest night in gospel!

Check out the full recap below.

1. Chandler Moore – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

2. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

3. Naomi Raine – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

4. Kelontae Gavin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

5. Martha Munizzi – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

6. Erica Campbell and GooGoo – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

7. Evvie McKINNEY – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

8. Maverick City Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

9. LeAndria Johnson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

10. Pastor Mike Jr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

11. Jonathan McReynolds – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

12. Kirk and Tammy Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022

13. Mali Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

14. Rudy Currence – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

15. Don Jackson Tammy and Kirk Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

16. Chaz Lamar Michelle Rice and Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

17. Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

18. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

19. Dante Bowe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

20. Christina Bell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

21. Jekalyn Carr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

22. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

23. David & Tamela Mann – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

24. William Murphy – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

25. Doe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

26. Kierra Sheard Kelly and Jordan Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

27. Crystal Aikin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

28. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

29. Jor’Dan Armstrong – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

30. Angel Taylor – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

31. Brian Courtney Wilson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

32. 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022

33. James Fortune – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

34. Chrisette Michele – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

35. Travis Greene – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

36. Ricky Dillard – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

37. Keyondra Lockett – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

