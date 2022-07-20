ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Suburb Named Fourth Best Place to Live in US, Several Midwestern Towns Make Top 10: New List

By Becca Wood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne popular Chicago suburb was named among the best places to live nationwide, according to a newly released list, with several Midwestern spots making the top 10. Among 100 cities in America, Naperville was listed No. 4 in Livability's Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022 list, receiving a...

Comments / 34

silly rabbit
3d ago

Fake news.... there's no place in Illinois worth living in... not with the astronomical property taxes

'High' level of Covid-19 spread reported in Chicago's collar counties

DUPAGE COUNTY - According to the CDC, 58 Illinois counties are now rated at "High" for community level of transmission for COVID-19 — an area that includes most of the counties in northern Illinois, as well as counties around Peoria, Champaign, Metro East and Quincy. An additional 36 counties...
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
WGNtv.com

Strong storms approaching NE Illinois

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving ESE across central and southern Wisconsin this evening. The southern end of the line of storms is building, and with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west along with a low-level infusion of warm moist unstable SW flow, there appears to be favorable support for continued expansion of the storms southward into northern Illinois. Should this development occur, storms could move SE first into northernmost counties, track toward Chicago and then farther SE.
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
NBC Chicago

CDPH Issues Warning as Cook County Stays at ‘High' COVID Level for Another Week

With Cook County at "high" community level for COVID-19 for another week, Chicago health officials issued a travel warning late Friday afternoon. "Cook County is again in the High COVID-19 Community Level today, based on CDC national metrics. If you are traveling, be aware of the current spread and take the proper precautions," Chicago Department of Public Health said in a tweet Friday.
