Silversea Details New 136-Day World Cruise From Tokyo to New York
By Sarah Bretz
cruiseradio.net
3 days ago
Silversea Cruises has announced details on its 2025 Controtempo World Cruise, which is scheduled to visit 59 destinations in 30 countries. The 136-day voyage will take place aboard Silver Dawn, departing Tokyo on January 13, 2025. It will be the first time a Muse-class ship has hosted a world...
