Major League Soccer's best young talent: Where did they come from?

Week 22 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season is in the books, and players did not disappoint. New faces made the list, with Federico Bernardeschi recording one goal and one assist in a dream debut with Toronto FC, while Michael Bradley worked in conjuction with the Italian to earn the 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC. But our regulars didn't fall far behind, as Sebastian Driussi proved once again why he remains at the top of the Golden Boot race.

MLS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO