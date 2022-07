SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The postmaster of Nokomis was arrested last Sunday on charges of battery and driving under the influence. Diana Erickson, 47, was arrested July 17 after officers were dispatched to the Pour Decisions Saloon in Sarasota. A man outside the bar told officers that he had been slapped in the face multiple times by a woman named Diana Erickson. One slap was so hard that the glasses on the victim’s face were knocked to the ground.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO