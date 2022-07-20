How dominant was Brett Favre's 2009 season in Minnesota?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

All NFL fans understand that Brett Favre is first and foremost a Packer. He played 16 years out of his 20-year career in Green Bay. He won three straight MVPs from 1995-1997, won a Super Bowl (XXXI), and was named to nine Pro Bowls while playing in northeast Wisconsin. However, he did end his career after two seasons playing with the rival Minnesota Vikings (2009-2010). His 2009 season, in particular, was statistically the best season of his storied career.

Favre threw for the third-most yards of his career (4,202), the fourth-most touchdowns of his career (33), and he even threw the least amount of interceptions of his career (7). He also had the best QBR of his career in the 2009 season (107.2). He would lead the Vikings to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. The Mississippi native would earn his 11th Pro Bowl trip and he finished fourth in the league in MVP voting. He also passed former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, ironically, for the most consecutive starts at one position in NFL history (291) during the season. He would also set playoff records in pass yards and pass completions that were previously owned by Joe Montana. It was the most efficient season of Favre's historic career.

Again, pretty much all NFL fans, outside of some that live in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, recognize Brett Favre as a Green Bay Packer. But, it cannot be disputed that the first-ballot Hall of Famer had a magical 2009 season with then-Vikings head coach Brad Childress and teammates like future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson that came this close to a Super Bowl appearance. It was a legendary season that will never be forgotten in Minnesota.