ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How dominant was Brett Favre's 2009 season in Minnesota?

By Timothy Lindsey
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aZdN_0gmgnShu00
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

All NFL fans understand that Brett Favre is first and foremost a Packer. He played 16 years out of his 20-year career in Green Bay. He won three straight MVPs from 1995-1997, won a Super Bowl (XXXI), and was named to nine Pro Bowls while playing in northeast Wisconsin. However, he did end his career after two seasons playing with the rival Minnesota Vikings (2009-2010). His 2009 season, in particular, was statistically the best season of his storied career.

Favre threw for the third-most yards of his career (4,202), the fourth-most touchdowns of his career (33), and he even threw the least amount of interceptions of his career (7). He also had the best QBR of his career in the 2009 season (107.2). He would lead the Vikings to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. The Mississippi native would earn his 11th Pro Bowl trip and he finished fourth in the league in MVP voting. He also passed former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, ironically, for the most consecutive starts at one position in NFL history (291) during the season. He would also set playoff records in pass yards and pass completions that were previously owned by Joe Montana. It was the most efficient season of Favre's historic career.

Again, pretty much all NFL fans, outside of some that live in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, recognize Brett Favre as a Green Bay Packer. But, it cannot be disputed that the first-ballot Hall of Famer had a magical 2009 season with then-Vikings head coach Brad Childress and teammates like future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson that came this close to a Super Bowl appearance. It was a legendary season that will never be forgotten in Minnesota.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Saint Paul, MN
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers' 'real competition' at QB is between Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett for backup job?

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward seemed to confirm what's been repeated since early spring when he essentially named free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as the favorite to be the club's starting quarterback for Week 1 over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett last week. A subsequent story then said that Trubisky would "have to be outplayed by a considerable margin" during training camp and the preseason to lose the job before September, barring an injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Larry Ogunjobi 'was very open and upfront' about Mason Rudolph incident

Almost immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal last month, many fans and insiders were quick to point out that it was Ogunjobi who shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the 2019 incident involving Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett:
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Minnesota Vikings#Qbr#Green Bay Packer
Yardbarker

Insider believes Cowboys will cut Ezekiel Elliott after 2022: RB's contract has been 'such an albatross'

Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last. In an appearance on the "Washington Football Talk" podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt to help fan pay for grandfather's funeral so she can keep her Texans gear

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt offered to help a fan pay for her grandfather's funeral Wednesday night so she wouldn't have to sell her Houston Texans gear. A teacher named Jennifer Simpson tweeted Wednesday that she was selling a pair of Watt-branded shoes for $60 and a Watt jersey for $30 to help pay for the funeral. Watt saw the tweet and told Simpson that he'd help with the costs.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Shares A Simple Lamar Jackson Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have not agreed to terms on a new contract. If they don’t sign an extension, Jackson could walk away as a free agent after playing out his fifth-year option. However, patience is a virtue and the former league MVP might reap the fruits...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Tom Brady, Bucs sign Gronk replacement at tight end

Here's the most compelling evidence that Rob Gronkowski is done playing NFL football: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning for life without him. Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contract with the Bucs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night. Rudolph is an 11-year NFL veteran and two-time...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy