ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

‘They understand one another’: Wild Horse Fair to showcase connections between veterans, horses

By Tricia Carzoli
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee wild horses this coming weekend during the...

www.thewoodstockindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitlakecounty.org

Can’t-Miss Activity Guide to the 93rd Annual Lake County Fair

The smell of funnel cakes wafts through the air, the distinct aroma of diesel and the distant roar of an engine and the always-familiar odor of farm animals. “Summer’s Best Fest” is back for its 93rd year!. The Lake County Fair is back in full-force and ready...
959theriver.com

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to the DuPage County Fair

Listen to Mackay in the Morning all week at 8:35 for your chance to win a four pack to the Dupage County Fair!. July 29-31, The DuPage County Fair is the place for family fun. One of Wheaton’s highlighted community events. Join Leslie Harris this Friday July 29th at the DuPage County Fair LIVE from 5 to 7pm for all the fun!
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
idesignarch.com

Shingle-Style Lake House with Victorian Influence

This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate which also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodstock, IL
Government
City
Woodstock, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Beyond Stables Farm
Red Tricycle Chicago

Have a Sleepover with Mother Nature: Best Glamping Spots Close-Ish to Chicago

Pack your bags for a glamping trip where connecting as a family is a breeze. Yep, “glamorous camping” is really a thing—and it’s so, so fun. Lock arms with Mother Nature while you camp in style with special touches like cozy beds, stocked kitchens and even air conditioning. From sleeping in a real treehouse to glammin’ it up it in a cabin in the woods, you won’t have to twist anyone’s arm to get them out in the fresh air.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
1440 WROK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Like Books? Stop By the Largest Discount Bookstore in Illinois

You if or someone you know loves to read then you are going to love this three-level discount book store with over 800,000 books for sale. Yup, OVER 800,000 books I mean looking at the photos you can spend all day in this discount book store. You can even take the train to visit the store since it's in Chicago. The store is located at 1564 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago and really is something you have to see to believe. Myopic Books is the name of the store and has everything from fiction to non-fiction, science, religion and everything in ebterrn.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Pet of the Week: Snickers

He’s not what some might call a “normal” looking dog, whatever the definition of that might entail. He has an underbite, which is accentuated by his beautiful big brown eyes. As he searches your face for any indication that you might want to play with him, he wiggles his little behind in and around your legs. His full intent is to make sure that you notice who he is and that he’s more than just another pretty face.
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy