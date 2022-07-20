SEE IT: AOC mocked as 'professional victim' for pretending to be handcuffed



R ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is being mocked across social media for pretending to be handcuffed while being led away from a pro-abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

"The funniest part about this video of AOC being escorted out by Capitol Police is her pretending to be in handcuffs," digital strategist Caleb Hull said . "She is a professional victim."

Capitol Police confirmed in a series of tweets that they made 35 arrests , which included 17 members of Congress. They cited violations of laws against crowding, obstructing, and incommoding.



Ocasio-Cortez was escorted away with her arms behind her back, acting as if she was handcuffed, although she was seen on camera raising her fist in defiance.

Brit Hume with Fox News called the congresswoman a "queen of gestures."



Director of Independent Women's Network and WMAL co-host Julie Gunlock tweeted : "AOC pretending like she is in cuffs is all you need to know about this fraud. Her image is what matters, not the people she was elected to serve."

Others blasted Ocasio-Cortez for being a lawmaker who did not understand how to follow the law.



"Gee, as a lawmaker and representative of law in this country, I would have expected you to understand that you are entirely free to protest in support of abortion rights—as long as you aren't blocking traffic while doing so," co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger tweeted . "But go ahead, be proud of your childish arrest."

Attendees of the demonstration protested the overturning of Roe and shouted "Impeach Clarence Thomas" and "What about term limits?"