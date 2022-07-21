ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Plaza businesses sue Kansas City over parking issues at Jack Henry redevelopment

By Cortlynn Stark
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifaIX_0gmg9v8g00
A rendering of the new Chiefs Fit coming to the Jack Henry building by the Country Club Plaza. Chiefs Fit

Some property owners on the Country Club Plaza are suing the city of Kansas City over a redevelopment of the former Jack Henry building that they say will cause troublesome parking issues for neighboring businesses.

But the project’s developer says he is only trying to make the Plaza better.

“Unfortunately you’ve got an adjacent property owner that is bullying a smaller property owner as it relates to this parking issue,” said Matt Pennington, president of Overland Park-based Drake Development. “At end of the day we believe that we will be in compliance with parking and there isn’t an alternative parking plan needed.”

Pennington is renovating the former Jack Henry Building at 612 W. 47th St., to include tenants such as Puttery (an indoor, high-tech mini golf course) and Chiefs Fit (Kansas City Chiefs-themed fitness club).

The lawsuit, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court by Stephen Block, with 46 PC LLC, and Country Club Plaza JV LLC, claims that the developer doesn’t have enough parking to meet city requirements and that will result in “spillover parking into nearby properties and neighborhoods,” including parking garages owned by the plaintiffs.

The suit, filed against the city and the city’s planning and development director, Jeffrey Williams, claims the plaintiffs’ “due process rights are being violated,” saying the city does not notify neighbors about parking decisions to allow them enough time to appeal.

“The current City public notification system does not work for neighbors affected by new development or redevelopment,” Brian Madden, an attorney representing the property owners, said in an email to The Star.

The city does not comment on pending litigation. City spokesman Chris Hernandez said in an email that the city thinks “it’s important to let the legal process do its work right now.”

Pennington said he thinks the lawsuit ultimately stems from the cocina47 project Drake Development is working on nearby. That project, rejected by the City Plan Commission last month, was set to be a nine-story multi-use building with three stories of restaurants and six stories of condos, soaring, 115 feet over the area’s height limit.

Parking for that project was also a concern of opponents who testified to the commission.

Pennington said he doesn’t think “Jack Henry has anything to do with the bigger picture.”

“I’ve developed all over the country, and to see this kind of malice toward another owner only trying to make the Plaza better, I just think you’re seeing the true colors come to light here,” Pennington said.

Block asked the city to let him know of the Jack Henry parking plan so he could file an appeal within the 15-day time limit. He was later told that city staff didn’t have a way to notify people about such matters, but that the public could look for information on CompassKC or Parcel Viewer, websites where the public can search for records, apply for permits or explore neighborhood activity.

The lawsuit says neither site is updated regularly “with fully accessible public information” when decisions on parking plans are made, meaning the public “is not timely notified.”

That lack of notice, according to the lawsuit which cites the Missouri constitution, violates due process rights.

It asks for a court order to ensure the city provides them written notice when a decision on the parking plan is made to allow them time to appeal.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New trash programs aim at reducing litter in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city council approved three new funding measures aimed at reducing litter and illegal dumping in neighborhoods. The initiatives include purchasing new recycling containers and large dumpsters, and launching a pilot program for composting. The city plans to replace more than 160,000 thousand recycling containers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#City Plan#The Country Club Plaza#Drake Development#Kansas City Chiefs#Llc#Country Club Plaza Jv
kcur.org

Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat

In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s where speed limits are going up in south Johnson County

Johnson County is raising the speed limit along several stretches of roadway in the southern part of the county. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last month decided to raise speed limits in 13 unincorporated parts of southern Johnson County. The new speed limits will go into effect by the end of July.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a homicide Saturday in Kansas City. The deadly shooting happened in the area of 39th Street and South Benton at around 5:50 p.m. There’s no immediate information about the victim at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
918
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy