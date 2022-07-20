ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Taylor Smartt Joins FAU Coaching Staff

By Justin McLeod
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Atlantic has hired Taylor Smartt as an assistant coach, the program announced on Wednesday. Smartt spent the last eight seasons on staff at Troy, including spending the 2022 season as the Trojans’ interim head coach. Prior to her stint temporarily leading the program, she was also part of the coaching...

