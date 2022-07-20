Astros Snag Four Shortstops in Final Day of the 2022 MLB Draft
By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
3 days ago
After selecting only collegiate prospects in the first two days of the Major League Baseball Draft, the Houston Astros took high school outfielder Ryan Clifford in the 11th round with the 343rd pick. Clifford — who is committed to Vanderbilt — will most certainly receive an over-slot offer from...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury. In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer. The 23-year-old Meyer made his debut last Saturday, losing to Philadelphia at home. The Marlins selected him third overall in the 2020 draft. Earlier in the day, the Marlins placed left fielder Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP with Atlanta, on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. In his first year with Miami, Soler is hitting .207 with 13 home runs in 72 games.
BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “It’s easy to get up for a game when he’s on the mound.” Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined.
Hearing that Adbert Alzolay and Manny Rodriguez have both begun throwing is good news. Neither player has pitched in the 2022 campaign, but a return before the end of the season can only help their respective developments. In addition, Wade Miley ramping up is key for the Cubs. Miley was...
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y — When Jim Kaat was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, he felt he wasn’t sure if he belonged. For 32 years, voters also weren’t sure as he gained a decent amount of support, but never enough to be elected. His numbers were borderline,...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is being replaced in center field by George Springer versus Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. In 261 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .279 batting average with a .708 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Velázquez does not like hitting against position players. Maybe he’ll feel a little better now – especially after such a rare accomplishment in Cubs history. Velázquez hit two late homers – including a ninth-inning drive off Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs – and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia 15-2 on Friday night. Velázquez replaced Rafael Ortega in the eighth and hit a pinch-hit, two-run shot off JoJo Romero. With the Cubs ahead by nine runs, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson sent Stubbs to the mound in the ninth. Velázquez connected for his second home run in as many innings, a three-run shot to left field off Stubbs that made it 13-1. Two batters later, Suzuki cleared the wall in center with a two-run drive.
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is starting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Seager for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 13.1 FanDuel...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Odudel Herrera versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 156 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .234 batting average with a .651 OPS,...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 46 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .209 batting average with a .726 OPS, 3 home runs,...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Herrera is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 184 plate appearances this season, Herrera has a .243 batting average with a .676 OPS,...
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt is being replaced behind the plate by Sean Murphy versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. In 87 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .145 batting average with a .521 OPS,...
Since 2017, Dominic Smith has been one of the main staples on the Mets roster. Smith has played a variety of positions. This includes first base, left field, and designated hitter. Despite his usefulness in a utility role, Smith has not seen the playing time he has desired over the...
View the original article to see embedded media. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several players for a workout, and one of them is expected to be former first-round pick Shabazz Muhammad, who was the 14th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA Draft.
The Texas Rangers took the former Vanderbilt star No. 3 overall, but the Rangers manager believes he's closest to the Majors. Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward told MLB.com that first-round pick Kumar Rocker was “No. 1 pick in the Draft,” in his opinion, before Thursday’s game with the Miami Marlins.
The Phoenix Suns agreed to a long-term contract extension with reigning NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams, ESPN reported Saturday. Willliams, 50, had two seasons remaining on the original five-year deal he signed in May 2019. He guided the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2020-21 and to a...
MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
While drafted prospects made their way to Houston and West Palm Beach this week, the Houston Astros added another name to the pot in Logan VanWey from Missouri Southern on Wednesday. VanWey worked out with the Astros in late May after scout Jim Stevenson made contact with the right-handed pitcher....
View the original article to see embedded media. Eric Bledsoe is still a free agent on Friday, July 23, and the 12-year NBA veteran could be a good pickup for a multitude of teams. Bledsoe played 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4...
Comments / 0