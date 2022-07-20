ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More videos surface of Sesame Place characters snubbing Black children

By Terry Shropshire
rollingout.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSesame Place has gone from friendly to infamous almost overnight after a series of videos have been posted on social media seemingly showing Sesame characters snubbing Black children. The children’s theme park near Philadelphia has been under fire since a Black mother posted a video showing two little Black...

Resident on watch
1d ago

Anyone looking for videos to see how many white kids? Or Asian? Or Native American? No. Because it happens to all kids. But if you’re only looking for the incidents where it was black kids, you’re going to find them.

