Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season

The Philadelphia Health Department has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the extreme temperatures this week.

The Heat Health Emergency goes into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday's high of 96 degrees marked the city's third heat wave of the year.

Thursday will be a brutal day with dewpoints into the low 70s, making for that thick air that is hard to breathe if you are doing any strenuous activities. Heat indices will be in the 90s as early as 9 a.m. and touch the triple digits by lunch. We will then see the "feels-like" temperatures peak near 105 during the heart of the afternoon.

People spent the day trying to stay cool either it be inside, in the shade, or getting an early start on the day like the Travis family, who is visiting from Ohio and had to do all the "Philly things."

"Just trying to drink water, stay indoors as much as possible. When we do go out, pack backpack full of water," said Zach Travis.

Medical professionals are warning that anyone could get heat stroke when it's so hot outside.

Here are some symptoms to look out for:

"Hot, dry, damp skin or red skin, fast, strong pulses, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, losing consciousness or passing out," said Registered Nurse Cydni Walker. "Those will all be symptoms that should alert someone to seek medical attention."

Dr. Angelee Gerovasiliou, with the Prospect Park Veterinary Clinic, is reminding pet owners to also be on alert.

"Get them a wet towel, cold water, and wrap them in that cold blanket or towel. It's a lot hotter on the asphalt," said Gerovasiliou. "I think a good guideline is: if it's too hot for your feet, without any shoes, barefoot, then it's not advisable to have your dogs walking on that asphalt."

And when the temperature goes up, so does the cost of electricity bills. PECO recommends turning off all unnecessary lights and devices, keeping the thermostat at a constant temperature and using portable fans to keep fresh air circulating.

"Keep those shades and blinds and curtains closed," said PECO spokesperson Madison Mozer. "That just acts as an extra layer of insulation, especially when the sun is out, to keep the heat out."

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline

The PCA Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. The hours of operation may be extended if the Heat Health Emergency is extended. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.

Cooling Centers

These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Utility Shutoffs

Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.

The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency today, July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.

Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.

Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals

The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Tuesday, July 19, and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.