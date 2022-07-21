Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season
The Philadelphia Health Department has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the extreme temperatures this week. The Heat Health Emergency goes into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness. Wednesday's high of 96 degrees marked the city's third heat wave of the year. Thursday will be a brutal day with dewpoints into the low 70s, making for that thick air that is hard to breathe if you are doing any strenuous activities. Heat indices will be in the 90s as early as 9 a.m. and touch the triple digits by lunch. We will then see the "feels-like" temperatures peak near 105 during the heart of the afternoon. People spent the day trying to stay cool either it be inside, in the shade, or getting an early start on the day like the Travis family, who is visiting from Ohio and had to do all the "Philly things." "Just trying to drink water, stay indoors as much as possible. When we do go out, pack backpack full of water," said Zach Travis. Medical professionals are warning that anyone could get heat stroke when it's so hot outside. Here are some symptoms to look out for: "Hot, dry, damp skin or red skin, fast, strong pulses, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, losing consciousness or passing out," said Registered Nurse Cydni Walker. "Those will all be symptoms that should alert someone to seek medical attention." Dr. Angelee Gerovasiliou, with the Prospect Park Veterinary Clinic, is reminding pet owners to also be on alert. "Get them a wet towel, cold water, and wrap them in that cold blanket or towel. It's a lot hotter on the asphalt," said Gerovasiliou. "I think a good guideline is: if it's too hot for your feet, without any shoes, barefoot, then it's not advisable to have your dogs walking on that asphalt." And when the temperature goes up, so does the cost of electricity bills. PECO recommends turning off all unnecessary lights and devices, keeping the thermostat at a constant temperature and using portable fans to keep fresh air circulating. "Keep those shades and blinds and curtains closed," said PECO spokesperson Madison Mozer. "That just acts as an extra layer of insulation, especially when the sun is out, to keep the heat out."
Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) HeatlineThe PCA Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. The hours of operation may be extended if the Heat Health Emergency is extended. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.
Cooling CentersLibraries These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended. Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library 125 South 52nd Street 215-685-7431 Open until 7 p.m. Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library 68 West Chelten Avenue 215-685-2150 Open until 7 p.m. Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway 215-685-1973 Open until 8 p.m. Fox Chase Library 501 Rhawn Street 215-685-0547 Open until 8 p.m. Frankford Library 4634 Frankford Avenue 215-685-1473 Open until 7 p.m. Fumo Family Library 2437 South Broad Street 215-685-1758 Open until 7 p.m. Haddington Library 446 North 65th Street 215-685-1970 Open until 7 p.m. Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only) 601 West Lehigh Avenue 215-685-9794 Open until 7 p.m. Logan Library 1333 Wagner Avenue 215-685-9156 Open until 7 p.m. Oak Lane Library 6614 North 12th Street 215-685-2848 Open until 7 p.m. Paschalville Library 6942 Woodland Avenue 215-685-2662 Open until 7 p.m. Widener Library 2808 West Lehigh Avenue 215-685-9799 Open until 7 p.m. Pools and Spraygrounds Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools. Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Utility ShutoffsUtility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency. The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency today, July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled. Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.
