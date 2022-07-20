Comin’ up locally

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 6, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All families...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

NRA fundraiser planned in Hondo getting pushback

SAN ANTONIO — Emotions are high in and around Uvalde following the announcement of an NRA fundraiser set to happen in August just a 40-minute drive away, in Hondo. "It's intentional. It's intentional, to poke the bear," said Angela Villescaz, executive director and founder of Fierce Madres. A flyer...
HONDO, TX
tpr.org

Densely packed subdivision plans have Bexar County residents and environmentalists worried

Homebuilder Lennar Homes plans to build a subdivision on the Guajolote Ranch tract on the city's Northwest Side. The plans call for 3000 homes on around 1100 acres, well outside current land use guidelines. Many area residents, along with The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance , are opposing the plans. San Antonio Express-News Environment and Water reporter Elena Bruess recently wrote an article which in part looks at the Guajolote development and its potential impact on the environment.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Heaven gains an Angel

Atascosa County has been busy lately and unfortunately. We have been riddled with grim events. I usually don’t like to highlight such happenings but in this instance, I would be committing a disservice to omit the death of Reverend Jr. Jones recently. While I did not have a lot of interaction with Reverend Jones, my predecessor Barbara Westbrook did. When I heard the news that he had passed, I quickly notified Barbara. We discussed his involvement with the Historical Commission and Barbara agreed to submit a written passage about the life and contributions made by Reverend Jones. Barbara titled the passage and wrote the following:
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the First

Operation Lonestar is making headlines today and it’s not for anything positive. Since the operation started, at least six national guardsmen have died. Last Thursday, Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez from San Antonio died conducting a “non-mission related incident” in his hotel in McAllen. His death is currently under investigation. It is possible he died because of a blood clot but investigations are continuing. According to San Antonio Current, the guardsman “suffered a medical emergency”.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

$1M food hall coming to Helotes

HELOTES, Texas – The city of Helotes is set to receive a $1 million food hall by April 2023, according to the San Antonio Business Journal. An official opening date has yet to be announced. Roots Food Hall will cover 10,000 feet of property and will be home to...
HELOTES, TX
saobserver.com

“The White Declaration of Independence”

The racist Confederate statue that was removed from Travis Park in 2017 was planted in the ground during the time of intense white supremacy. The monument was erected in 1899 by the Daughters of the Confederacy who were in contact with white supremacists in other parts of the country. The Office of Historic Preservation said in an 1898 article in the San Antonio Daily Light stated the monument “would likely be the scoff of future generations.” After the move, several liars emerged from the local United Daughters of the Confederacy, who claimed that when the old rickety statue was moved the city damaged it. Their claim was solidly rejected in court, but what is more important is what was going on across the country that prompted racist groups to erect this disgraceful symbol. The cue to their erection symbol looney obsession most likely came from Wilmington, North Carolina.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

COVID-19 IS SPREADING THROUGH OUR CITY ONCE AGAIN

COVID-19 is spreading through our city once again. We have come a long way in dealing with the virus thanks to the vaccines and treatments developed by our nation’s biomedical community, but we must remain vigilant. COVID can still be deadly, particularly for the unvaccinated and people with certain pre-existing conditions.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
AFAR

Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

