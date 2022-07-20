Comin’ up locally

The racist Confederate statue that was removed from Travis Park in 2017 was planted in the ground during the time of intense white supremacy. The monument was erected in 1899 by the Daughters of the Confederacy who were in contact with white supremacists in other parts of the country. The Office of Historic Preservation said in an 1898 article in the San Antonio Daily Light stated the monument “would likely be the scoff of future generations.” After the move, several liars emerged from the local United Daughters of the Confederacy, who claimed that when the old rickety statue was moved the city damaged it. Their claim was solidly rejected in court, but what is more important is what was going on across the country that prompted racist groups to erect this disgraceful symbol. The cue to their erection symbol looney obsession most likely came from Wilmington, North Carolina.

